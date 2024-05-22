Where North Carolina stands in updated 2025 football recruiting rankings

Love or hate him, there’s no denying Mack Brown’s power in recruiting, as the University of North Carolina lands in the top five for the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) 2025 Industry Ranking Football Team Recruiting Rankings per On3.

On3 formulated a score for each program, basing the rankings on the amount of 3-5 star recruits committed to the school plus their NIL averages. UNC lands at a comfortable No. 4 spot, with a score of 88.838 just below the No. 3 Miami score of 89.800.

Leading the way is the Clemson Tigers (93.179), followed by the Florida State Seminoles (90.886). Rounding out the top five is the newly acquired school to the conference, SMU, which has a score of 88.689, right on the heels of UNC.

Updated On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings for the ACC📈https://t.co/CbWwPCyFog pic.twitter.com/uPaXpK817Y — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 21, 2024

UNC currently has zero five-star recruits committed but has the third most four-star commits (3). Outside of gaining more five stars, the Tar Heels could also make some strides in their NIL averages.

According to On3, the UNC’s NIL average is 36k, for reference the same source shows the Tigers average at 106k, the Seminoles at 130k, and Miami at 78k.

It could be worse for the Tar Heels, they could sit second to last like NC State, who currently only have four commits with an NIL average of 20k.

