Where North Carolina stands in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology going into Syracuse game

The North Carolina Tar Heels are going into another tough road game on Tuesday as they get set to take on Syracuse. With a one-game lead in the Atlantic Coast Conference, UNC is hoping to keep that lead and get a win on the road, fresh off a big road win over Miami.

Big picture-wise, this game is important for NCAA Tournament seeding as well.

The Tar Heels fell off the No. 1-seed line last week with a loss to Clemson at home. Going into this game, the Tar Heels are still on the No. 2-seed line in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology released on Tuesday.

UNC is in the East Region, matched up with No. 15 Colgate. In that East Region, UConn is the No. 1 seed while Auburn is No. 3 and Baylor is No 4.

As for the ACC, they have 4 bids with Duke as a No. 3 seed, Clemson surging to a No. 6 seed, and Virginia checking in at No. 8. Both the Tigers and Cavaliers have really improved their resume over the past few weeks, joining UNC and Duke in the field.

Wake Forest is also on the bubble after a loss at Duke on Monday, they are Lunardi’s first team out.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire