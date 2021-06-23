Where Nick Bosa, Trent Williams rank in PFF's top 50 NFL players

Where Bosa, Williams rank in PFF's top 50 NFL players list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After years of work to solidify the trenches, whether that be through the draft, trade or free agency, the 49ers' offensive and defensive lines have representation in Pro Football Focus's latest rankings of the 50 best players in the NFL.

There should be no surprise as to which two players made the cut, defensive end Nick Bosa (27th overall), and left tackle, Trent Williams (24th overall).

After suffering a torn ACL in the second week of his sophomore season, Bosa will head into the 2021 season with a lot to prove after months and months of rehab. If healthy though, Bosa has and will establish himself as one of the league's premier pass rushers.

San Francisco traded for Williams during the 2020 NFL Draft, replacing veteran tackle Joe Staley. For the first time since 2008, the 49ers had a new left tackle protecting the quarterbacks' blindside, and Williams lived up to expectations and then some.

After sitting out the entire 2019 season with Washington, Williams was able to pick up right where he left off last season, as one of the league's best tackles. He was so good in fact, that the 49ers rewarded him with a $138 million contract this offseason.

The 49ers have an abundance of talent up and down the roster. Both Williams and Bosa play two of the most important positions on the field, and if healthy, will give the 49ers two dominant forces on each side of the ball.

