Where the NFL saw a wide receiver the Baltimore Ravens saw their future - now Lamar Jackson is repaying their faith

Aaron Donald is the best defensive player in the NFL. Before Monday night’s showdown between his Los Angeles Rams and Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens, Donald was confident of shutting the second-year quarterback sensation down. “We’ve got a game plan to keep him caged and boxed in,” the reigning two-time Defensive Player of the Year told reporters.

When Donald talks, the rule is that you listen, because he tends to be right - but when it comes to Jackson it is becoming increasingly clear that the rule book belongs wherever it lands once you’ve tossed it out the window.

Jackson went absolutely haywire in LA, throwing five touchdown passes and rushing for 95 yards as the Ravens decimated and degraded last season’s Super Bowl darlings. Donald registered just a single tackle assist.

It was clear from the word go that whatever plan Sean McVay, Wade Phillips and the Rams defense had spent the week scheming up, it was not going to work. Jackson was too good.

He has been too good all year. This was Jackson’s second five-touchdown game of the season, after his week-one destruction of the Miami Dolphins. He has two separate games with a perfect 158.3 passer rating, 2,427 passing yards, 24 touchdowns to just five interceptions, and his 876 rushing yards put him in the hunt to break Michael Vick’s single-season record for a quarterback.

His play has put him right at the top of the MVP discussion, along with Seattle’s Russell Wilson, but it’s not a discussion Jackson particularly cares for.

Asked about it after Monday’s win, Jackson said: "I'm trying to win a Super Bowl. We're taking it a game at a time.

"I'm not worried about MVP. If it comes, it comes. I'll be satisfied. But I'm trying to win a Super Bowl. It's a team award. That's what I want."

These aren’t just empty words. Two weeks ago a clip of Jackson speaking to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh went viral when the quarterback insisted on the same sentiments - this time in private. Jackson is not only a revelation on the field, but a genuine leader of men - and at just 22 years of age.

Jackson fell right to the very back of the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was the fifth quarterback off the board, behind the likes of Josh Allen and Josh Rosen. How many general managers and executives will be kicking themselves now?

Heading into the draft Jackson’s passing ability was questioned time and time again, despite his talent being clearly visible on tape. Many wrote him off as an NFL passer, and several teams even wanted to work him out as a wide receiver. The Ravens - long one of the smartest front offices in the league - made the effort to see through the smog.

Where others viewed Jackson as a colossal risk, the Ravens fell in love with his outrageous ability and realised that if they were to build a team completely around him, they could forge an offense unlike any the NFL has ever seen. They brought in Mark Ingram as their primary rushing threat between the tackles, occupying defenders and opening up space for Jackson around the fringes. They drafted Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, a rapid receiver with the afterburners to stretch the field deep, and assembled a trio of quality pass-catching tight ends to take advantage of that space. It is no accident Mark Andrews is having a monster year, this was all part of the plan - one no one can work out how to stop.

The Ravens believed in Jackson, saw their path to the Super Bowl, piled up their chips and went all in. In a league where so many organisations seems disappointingly content to tread water in a sea of mediocrity, that needs to be celebrated. Come 2 February I have a feeling it will be.