Where NFL free agent Badgers ended up this offseason

With the wheeling and dealing of the NFL offseason winding to a close following the draft, several Badgers will be in new places this season.

Not all of the changes of scenery are due to free agency. Arguably the biggest news of the offseason involved longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson being traded to the Denver Broncos. The former Badger is also reunited with legendary Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon III in the Mile High City.

Overall, there were a number of Badgers who either re-signed with their current teams or found new professional homes. Here is a look at where free agent Badgers ended up this offseason:

WR Alex Erickson: Washington Commanders

Erickson heads to Washington after spending five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and a lone year with the Carolina Panthers.

RB Melvin Gordon III: Denver Broncos

Gordon is back in the Mile High City and reunited with former Wisconsin Badger quarterback Russell Wilson. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

QB Russell Wilson: Traded to Denver Broncos

It wasn’t technically a free agent signing, but the blockbuster news of the offseason involved a Badger being traded to Denver.

FB Alec Ingold: Miami Dolphins

After spending the beginning of his NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders, Ingold is headed to Miami on a two-year, $7.5 million dollar contract.

RB Dare Ogunbawale: Houston Texans

Ogunbowale joined Houston on a two-year, $3.3 million dollar deal this offseason.

RB James White: New England Patriots

The Super Bowl champion is back in New England. White re-signed with the Patriots on a two-year, $5 million dollar contract.

