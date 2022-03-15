Where is the NFL Draft in 2022, 2023 and beyond? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL Draft is annually one of the most exciting events on the league calendar, as 32 teams leave the yearly late-April event with tons of hope for the future.

For decades, the NFL Draft took place in New York City, mainly located at Radio City Music Hall. However, over the past few years, the event has taken place in multiple locations with Cleveland most recently hosting the 2021 Draft.

So, where will the NFL Draft be held in 2022, 2023 and beyond?

Let's take a look...

2022 NFL Draft: Las Vegas

2023 NFL Draft: Kansas City

2024 NFL Draft: TBA, but Packers president Mark Murphy recently said Green Bay, Detroit and Washington, D.C. were the three finalists to host the event.