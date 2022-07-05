Where NFL coaches, executives rank Nick Bosa among NFL's top-10 edge rushers

Where NFL coaches, execs rank Bosa among top-10 edge rushers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It should come as no surprise that Nick Bosa ranks among the best edge rushers in the NFL.

The fourth-year defensive end quickly established himself as a premier threat off the edge in his rookie season and only has gotten better since.

ESPN surveyed more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players and asked them to rank the top 10 edge rushers. Bosa was ranked third behind Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt and Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett.

3. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: 10

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: 8

"Not much illustrates Bosa's prowess quite like this graphic from ESPN sports analytics writer Seth Walder, which displays pass rush win rate against double-team rate through Week 13 of last season," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler writes.

"When it comes to double-teams off the edge, there's Bosa ... and then there's everyone else," Fowler added. "Bosa was facing doubles on nearly 30% of his snaps in 2021 and still posted 15.5 sacks and a 23.0% pass rush win rate, eighth in the NFL. He finished the year at 26% double-teams, tops among this list.

"Consistent producer," an NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN. "A closer. Impact player at all times."

"Bosa logged an impressive third place here after his 2019 rookie year, then fell five spots due to a torn ACL in Week 2 of 2020," Fowler writes. "He returned to the lineup stronger, with a career-high 88.9 Pro Football Focus rating."

"He's so compact and sudden that when he wins with his hands and technique, it's going to be a long day for the defense," an AFC scout told ESPN.

It's no secret that Bosa is well-respected around the league as one of the premier players at the position and the 49ers know it too.

Story continues

Soon enough, San Francisco likely will reward the 24-year-old with a massive contract extension that should make him among the highest-paid defensive ends in league history.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast