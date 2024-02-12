Where is the next Super Bowl? New Orleans set to host Super Bowl 59 in 2025

It's never too early to start thinking about next season.

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs just finished hoisting up the Lombardi Trophy to celebrate their Super Bowl 58 win, 31 other teams are already getting their eyes set on making it to next year's title game, which will take place 363 days from Sunday.

But what city and stadium will those teams be determined to reach?

After playing the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the NFL's championship game will head back to a familiar city and venue, with the location set to extend its record for most Super Bowls held in one stadium.

Here's what to know about next season's Super Bowl:

Where will Super Bowl 2025 be played?

The NFL is headed back to "The Big Easy."

Super Bowl 59 will be held in New Orleans and played at the Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints. It marks the first time New Orleans will host the Super Bowl since 2013.

Detailed view of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

When is Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl 59 will be played on Feb. 9, 2025.

Super Bowl 2025 extends stadium record

New Orleans will be hosting the Super Bowl for the 11th time, tying it with Miami for the most times a city has hosted the game.

However, next season's game will be the eighth time that Caesars Superdome will be hosting it, extending its record for stadium to host the most Super Bowls. Second on the list is Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with six. Caesars Superdome, which opened in 1975, has hosted the following Super Bowls:

Super Bowl 12: Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10

Super Bowl 15: Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10

Super Bowl 20: Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10

Super Bowl 24: San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10

Super Bowl 31: Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21

Super Bowl 36: New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17

Super Bowl 47: Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31

After Super Bowl 59, two future Super Bowl sites, and dates, have been confirmed:

Super Bowl 60: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Feb. 8, 2026.

Super Bowl 61: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Feb. 14, 2027.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where is Super Bowl 2025? New Orleans set to host next NFL title game