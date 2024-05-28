Where next for Pep?

New York Times football correspondent Rory Smith has been discussing where Pep Guardiola could go next if he was to leave Manchester City on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club:

"I don't think anyone expected him to be at Manchester City for nine years when he signed. I don't think he expected to be at Manchester City for nine years when he signed.

"He has said basically every season for the last four or five, 'I'm going to leave at some point'.

"Everyone sort of shrugs it off and goes 'oh, it's just Pep'. The problem he's got is I'm not quite sure - and this sounds ridiculous for the greatest manager of his generation - I'm not sure where he goes as manager if he's not Manchester City manager.

"I'm sure everyone would love to have him, but what's the club that offers him the things he's got at City? I'm not sure there is one."

