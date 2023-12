Where the newest 2024 Ducks rank amongst Oregon’s highest-rated commits in school history

The Oregon Ducks have had an eventful week, with the long run-up to a successful signing day that landed the top-rated class in Oregon school history.

At the moment, the Ducks have the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation, with a chance that it could get a lot better before all is said and done. They signed a pair of 5-star players on Wednesday while flipping two other 4-stars and making waves across the recruiting landscape with their late addition of a blue-chip defensive tackle on Thursday night.

In the end, it left Lanning with a couple of the best players to sign with the Ducks in program history with Elijah Rushing, Aydin Breland, and Jeremiah McClellan.

So where do they rank among the best of the best to ever commit to the Ducks? Let’s take a look:

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9987)

National Rank: 2

Recruiting Class: 2019

Head Coach: Mario Cristobal

NFL Draft: Round 1, Pick 5 (2022)

LB Justin Flowe

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9967)

National Rank: 6

Recruiting Class: 2020

Head Coach: Mario Cristobal

NFL Draft: N/A

Other Notes: Transferred to Arizona Wildcats in 2022

DT Haloti Ngata

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9962)

National Rank: 10

Recruiting Class: 2002

Head Coach: Mike Bellotti

NFL Draft: Round 1, Pick 12 (2006)

RB Jonathan Stewart

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9952)

National Rank: 12

Recruiting Class: 2005

Head Coach: Mike Bellotti

NFL Draft: Round 1, Pick 13 (2008)

LB Noah Sewell

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9935)

National Rank: 13

Recruiting Class: 2020

Head Coach: Mario Cristobal

NFL Draft: N/A

WR Cameron Colvin

(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9932)

National Rank: 16

Recruiting Class: 2004

Head Coach: Mike Bellotti

NFL Draft: Undrafted Free Agent (San Francisco 49ers, 2008)

ATH De'Anthony Thomas

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9926)

National Rank: 13

Recruiting Class: 2011

Head Coach: Chip Kelly

NFL Draft: Round 4, Pick 124 (2014)

OT Josh Conerly

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9918)

National Rank: 16

Recruiting Class: 2022

Head Coach: Dan Lanning

NFL Draft: N/A

EDGE Arik Armstead

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9917)

National Rank: 14

Recruiting Class: 2012

Head Coach: Chip Kelly

NFL Draft: Round 1, Pick 17 (2015)

EDGE Canton Kaumatule

Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9909)

National Rank: 17

Recruiting Class: 2015

Head Coach: Mark Helfrich

NFL Draft: No

Other Notes: Was forced to medically retire from football after suffering multiple concussions at Oregon.

RB Thomas Tyner

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9908)

National Rank: 20

Recruiting Class: 2013

Head Coach: Chip Kelly

NFL Draft: No

WR Jurrion Dickey

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9890)

National Rank: 18

Recruiting Class: 2023

Head Coach: Dan Lanning

NFL Draft: N/A

RB Lache Seastrunk

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9841)

National Rank: 32

Recruiting Class: 2010

Head Coach: Chip Kelly

NFL Draft: Round 6, Pick 186 (2015)

Other Notes: Transferred to Baylor Bears after one season.

CB Dontae Manning

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9841)

National Rank: 31

Recruiting Class: 2020

Head Coach: Mario Cristobal

NFL Draft: N/A

EDGE Elijah Rushing

Photo Courtesy of Elijah Rushing

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9832)

National Rank: 17

Recruiting Class: 2024

Head Coach: Dan Lanning

NFL Draft: N/A

RB Royce Freeman

(Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9831)

National Rank: 34

Recruiting Class: 2014

Head Coach: Mark Helfrich

NFL Draft: Round 3, Pick 71 (2018)

Other Notes: Holds the record for most career rushing yards in Oregon Ducks history.

OT Kingsley Suamataia

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9823)

National Rank: 36

Recruiting Class: 2021

Head Coach: Mario Cristobal

NFL Draft: N/A

QB Ty Thompson

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9809)

National Rank: 40

Recruiting Class: 2021

Head Coach: Mario Cristobal

NFL Draft: N/A

WR Troy Franklin

(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9808)

National Rank: 41

Recruiting Class: 2021

Head Coach: Mario Cristobal

NFL Draft: N/A

EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9798)

National Rank: 47

Recruiting Class: 2023

Head Coach: Dan Lanning

NFL Draft: N/A

DL Aydin Breland

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9790)

National Rank: 16

Recruiting Class: 2024

Head Coach: Dan Lanning

NFL Draft: N/A

CB Mykael Wright

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9783)

National Rank: 41

Recruiting Class: 2019

Head Coach: Mario Cristobal

NFL Draft: Undrafted Free Agent (Arizona Cardinals)

WR Devon Blackmon

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9776)

National Rank: 32

Recruiting Class: 2011

Head Coach: Chip Kelly

NFL Draft: No

QB Kellen Clemens

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9769)

National Rank: 65

Recruiting Class: 2001

Head Coach: Mike Bellotti

NFL Draft: Pick No. 49 in 2006 NFL Draft (San Francisco 49ers)

WR Jeremiah McClellan

Photo Courtesy of Jeremiah McClellan

Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9766)

National Rank: 49

Recruiting Class: 2024

Head Coach: Dan Lanning

NFL Draft: N/A

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire