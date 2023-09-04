Where was Netflix's One Piece filmed?

Netflix

One Piece is Netflix's newest fantasy series, launching viewers into the world of the Straw Hat Pirates, who are on a daunting quest to find the one piece of treasure that will make their captain Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy) the 'Pirate King'. From the high seas to jungle-esque scenes, the Straw Hats travel to some stunning locations whilst on their treasure hunt. But where was the series filmed? Here's what you need to know.

Where is One Piece set?

One Piece is based on the manga series of the same name by Eiichiro Oda and is set in an unnamed world.

Whilst the fictional world the Straw Hat Pirates inhabit is similar to Earth, it is also very different in other ways.

Much of the series takes place on the Grand Line which is a giant sea route that navigates throughout the world, with the one piece of treasure said to be on the final island in the Grand Line.

The rest of the world is divided into the four seas - the East Blue, The West Blue, The North Blue and The South Blue.

Where was One Piece filmed?

Making Eiichiro Oda's fictional world come to life, the Netflix series shot the majority of the One Piece adaptation in Cape Town, South Africa.

Filming took place Cape Town Film Studios where there were already some existing ship sets that were used for filming and any additional boats needed including, the Going Merry, were created for the series.

Iñaki Godoy who plays the lead role of Luffy told TUDUM in June it was beautiful shooting One Piece in South Africa, if a little chilly.

"There’s a lot of very talented people [who worked on One Piece], but they also did some pirate shows before, so they already had ships and a lot of people that knew how to work in pirate-themed projects," he said. "So that’s why we were there. It was a very beautiful place. The weather is pretty nice. It gets a little bit windy, so with [Luffy’s] vest, it can get a bit chilly.”

The Canary Islands were also used as another location to help make Oda's world come to life, with many of the beaches and volcanoes believed to have been used as the locations of the world.

And, according to The Cinemaholic, the cast and crew also headed to Mexico, specifically Quintana Roo on the Yucatán Peninsula to film some more scenes for One Piece.

