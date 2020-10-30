Where the NASCAR playoffs stand heading to Martinsville

With two of three races complete in the semifinal round of the playoffs, only one driver is locked into the Championship 4 in two of the three series Cup and Xfinity. The Truck series has two drivers locked in the title race.

That leaves numerous possibilities for drivers to still advance to next weekend’s title races at Phoenix, either with a win or by points.

Here’s a look at where the playoff picture stands for all three series:

Cup Series

Playoff standings

1. Joey Logano (Ford) 1 Win

2. Kevin Harvick (Ford) + 42 points above cutoff

3. Denny Hamlin (Toyota) + 27

4. Brad Keselowski (Ford) + 25

5. Alex Bowman (Chevrolet) - 25

6. Chase Elliott (Chevrolet) - 25

7. Martin Truex (Toyota) - 36

8. Kurt Busch (Chevrolet) - 81

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang awarded the regular season trophy

Thanks to his nine wins this season and series-best 67 playoff points, Harvick is in the best position to advance to the Championship 4 without winning at Martinsville. He is 42 points above the cutoff and if he simply has a solid race, he should get the chance to race for another championship at Phoenix.

The bigger surprise for Harvick was his inability to secure a win at Kansas or Texas – two tracks where his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team has run well. He has one career win at Martinsville but he’s had tremendous success at Phoenix, where the championship will be decided.

Busch (81 points behind the cutoff) and Truex (36 behind the cutoff) likely need to win Sunday to have a title shot. Truex, however, won the last two Martinsville races and has five top-five finishes in his last six starts there.

Hamlin and Keselowski are separated by just two points, but both are at least 25 points ahead of Bowman, who is tied with Elliott, 25 points behind Keselowski.

Xfinity Series

Playoff standings

1. Chase Briscoe (Ford) 1 Win

2. Austin Cindric (Ford) + 14 points above cutoff

3. Justin Allgaier (Chevrolet) + 8

4. Justin Haley (Chevrolet) + 4

---

5. Brandon Jones (Toyota) - 4

6. Ross Chastain (Chevrolet) - 15

7. Noah Gragson (Chevrolet) - 24

8. Ryan Sieg (Chevrolet) – 43

Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Ford Performance Racing School

Saturday’s race at Martinsville will be new territory for the remaining playoff drivers in the Xfinity Series as the track hasn’t hosted a series race since 2006. That opens the door for a lot of uncertainty with three spots still to fill in the Championship 4.

