Where and how much it costs to stream Jacksonville Jaguars' first preseason game in 2023

NFL preseason football is back again. And the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play the Dallas Cowboys this Saturday in Texas.

If you recently ditched your TV service provider and joined the streamers’ side of sports viewing, you might be wondering how to watch all of the college and NFL games you want to see this football season.

Here’s a guide on where and how you can watch the Jaguars and other NFL teams' preseason games without accidentally downloading a virus from a sketchy streaming site.

When and where do the Jacksonville Jaguars play their first preseason game?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play their first preseason game of 2023 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 12.

Trevor Lawrence on 'Quarterbacks' doc: Continuing to progress in Jaguars' offense

What Florida channels will the first Jaguars preseason game be on?

Jaguars games are broadcast on CBS, NBC and FOX. Here are the local Florida channels where Saturday’s game will be available to watch.

Jacksonville: WJAX (CBS/47)

Orlando: WOFL (FOX/35)

Tallahassee: WCTV (CBS/6)

Panama City: WECP (My/21.2)

Gainesville: WCJB (ABC/20)

Fort Myers: WBBH (NBC/2)

What streaming service can I watch the Jaguars game on?

If you don’t have cable, there are some streaming options. Prices aren’t cheap for the streaming services with the most channels, but some of them offer free trials.

Fubo TV: Fubo TV allows you to stream live TV from over 200 channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network and ESPN. You can try Fubo TV for free for seven days. But after the free trial, the streaming service costs around $75 each month at its most basic level and $95 for its most expensive package, which includes more sports channels for baseball and soccer.

NFL Plus app: With the NFL Plus app, subscribers will only have access to live games outside of their local network for preseason games. Live, regular season games will only be available for your market or if it’s a primetime game. The service, only available on mobile devices, also includes game audio (for all home or away broadcasts) and on-demand NFL content. The NFL Plus app costs $5 each month or $40 per year.

Hulu+ Live TV: Hulu+ Live TV subscribers can watch NFL games on their local ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network for $70 per month with the most basic plan. Hulu+ Live TV has over 75 channels included in its subscriptions. The option to add more channels with a sports add-on is an extra $10 each month. Hulu+ Live TV no longer offers free trials.

Sling TV: Sling TV subscribers are able to watch nationally televised games that broadcast on ESPN and NFL Network with a Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscription for $55 each month. Subscribers in some areas also have access to their local Fox and NBC channels. There is no free trial for Sling TV.

YouTube TV: With a YouTube TV subscription, you have access to over 85 channels and can watch live NFL games on your local ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC channels and ESPN and NFL Network for $73 each month. YouTube TV offers a 14-day free trial. YouTube TV is also the only home of the NFL Sunday Ticket, which is the only sure-fire way around the NFL’s blackout policies during the regular football season.

Jaguars depth chart: Jaguars release first unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Here are our observations.

Do NFL blackouts still exist?

The NFL’s blackout policy does still exist, much to the dismay of football fans everywhere. The only way to watch regular season games that aren’t primetime and are out of your market is by purchasing the NFL’s Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV.

The NFL Plus app is not an exception and doesn’t evade the NFL’s blackout policies.

How many preseason games do the Jaguars have?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have three preseason games during August, with one at home.

Here’s the preseason schedule:

August 12: Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys, 5 p.m.

August 19: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. This game will be broadcast on NFL Network.

August 26: Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

What week does the NFL regular season start?

The 2023-24 regular NFL season will start on Thursday, September 7 in Kansas City, when the Chiefs host the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off football season.

Who do the Jaguars play in Week 1?

The Jaguars’ first regular-season game is on Sunday, September 10.

In their first game of the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts. That game will be broadcast on FOX.

You can find the full schedule for the Jaguars’ 2023-2024 regular season games here.

Lianna Norman covers trending news and service journalism for the USA TODAY Network-Florida. You can reach her at lnorman@pbpost.com. You can follow her reporting on social media @LiannaNorman on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: How to stream Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL games in 2023, what it costs