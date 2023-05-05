Where MSU lands in USA TODAY’s Big Ten Football Power Rankings for 2023 season

With spring ball in the rear view mirror, many have begun to look ahead to the fall and how teams are stacking up in their conferences in 2023. This is the case for Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY.

Myerberg released a batch of Big Ten football power rankings last week, which also included the biggest question for each team as they leave spring practice. Coming off a 5-7 season in 2022, Michigan State is not considered one of the top teams in the league but also not near the bottom of the conference.

See where Myerberg ranks Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams in his post-spring power rankings:

Northwestern

Biggest Question: Can this offense and defense get out of the cellar?

“Northwestern’s defense ranked 10th nationally in yards per play in 2020, when the Wildcats reached the Big Ten championship game, offsetting an offense that ranked 110th in the same category…” Read More

Indiana

Biggest Question: Can they put the pieces together in the secondary?

“A huge influx of transfer talent will support a defense that brings back just two starters — though that may not be a bad thing given the Hoosiers’ recent defensive swoon. …” Read More

Rutgers

Biggest Question: Will increased depth lead to more consistency?

“To cite one position, Greg Schiano now believes Rutgers has the depth on the offensive line to run the ball more consistently in conference play; last season, the Scarlet Knights ran for 682 yards on 4.9 yards per carry against non-conference competition and 856 yards on 2.9 yards per carry against the Big Ten. …” Read More

Purdue

Biggest Question: How good is the marriage of OC Graham Harrell and QB Hudson Card?



“New Purdue coordinator Graham Harrell takes over an offense that loses three huge pieces in quarterback Aidan O’Connell, wide receiver Charlie Jones and tight end Payne Durham. In comes Texas transfer Hudson Card, who started multiple games the past two seasons with 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions. …” Read More

Nebraska

Biggest Question: How deep is the rotation at running back?



“While questions persist about the depth and quality of the offensive line, Nebraska expects to run the football effectively under first-year coach Matt Rhule and running backs coach E.J. Barthel. (This is especially true if Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims is the starting quarterback.) …” Read More

Illinois

Biggest Question: What’s up in the secondary?

“Illinois’ defense brings back seven starters from one of the nation’s top units but will have a new coordinator in Aaron Henry, who was promoted from his role with the defensive backs to replace new Purdue coach Ryan Walters. …” Read More

Michigan State

Biggest Question: Can the freshmen get to the quarterback?



“The Spartans will try to reboot the defensive line with several impressive newcomers. This includes Florida State transfer Jarrett Jackson and Liberty transfer Dre Butler, who will contribute on the interior. It’s on the edge that Michigan State is leaning on freshmen to beef up a pass rush that finished sixth in the Big Ten last season with 29 sacks. …” Read More

Maryland

Biggest Question: Could both lines be Maryland’s downfall?

“There are reasons to highlight the Terrapins as a possible breakout team in 2023, including of the Big Ten’s top collections of skill talent headlined by veteran quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. …” Read More

Minnesota

Biggest Question: Can Minnesota get more at receiver?

“Chris Autman-Bell is expected to return this summer after suffering a season-ending leg injury last September. Minnesota also brings back Daniel Jackson after his strong close to 2022, which included 159 receiving yards and three touchdowns in wins against Wisconsin and Syracuse to end the season. …” Read More

Wisconsin

Biggest Question: Will the Badgers go all-in on the Air Raid?



“After years of success relying on an old-school approach, Wisconsin will embrace an offense with Air Raid concepts under new coach Luke Fickell and coordinator Phil Longo. There’s obvious interest in seeing how Fickell, Longo and the Badgers marry this new approach with the physicality that has defined the program for three decades. …” Read More

Iowa

Biggest Question: Can the offense average 25 points per game?

“That’s the magic number for offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, at least, after he agreed to a reworked contract that requires a minimum of 25 points per game in 2023. The mandate makes sense: Iowa has allowed more than 24 points in a game four times in the past two seasons, losing each game. …” Read More

Penn State

Biggest Question: Is Allar the missing piece?



“Allar will be the Nittany Lions’ replacement for Sean Clifford after tossing four touchdowns in reserve duty as a freshman, even if James Franklin might not name an official starter until closer to the season opener. …” Read More

Ohio State

Biggest Question: Who takes over at kicker?

“Two-year starting kicker Noah Ruggles connected on 37 of 41 field goals for the Buckeyes, though his reliability after transferring from North Carolina has been overshadowed by his 50-yard miss in the final seconds of last season’s loss to Georgia. …” Read More

Michigan

Biggest Question: Will transfers boost the offensive line?

“The Wolverines hit a home run last season with the addition of Virginia transfer Olusegun Oluwatimi, one of the nation’s top centers as a junior and senior. This year’s offensive line could have three Power Five transfers in the starting lineup. …” Read More

