Where MSU football, rest of Big Ten lands in 247Sports way-too-early 2023 bowl projections

Will Michigan State return to the postseason after disappointingly missing out on a bowl game last year? Brad Crawford of 247Sports believes that’s the case as we approach spring practice.

Crawford released a batch of way-too-early bowl projections for the 2023 season, and he has the Spartans heading back to a bowl game. But where will Michigan State be spending the holiday season later this year?

See where the Spartans and the rest of the Big Ten teams fall in 247Sports’ way-too-early bowl projections:

Music City Bowl

Matchup: Iowa vs. Florida

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Matchup: Michigan State vs. Texas Tech

Las Vegas Bowl

Matchup: Illinois vs. Pitt

Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Purdue vs. Wake Forest

ReliaQuest Bowl

Matchup: Minnesota vs. South Carolina

Citrus Bowl

Matchup: Penn State vs. Tennessee

Orange Bowl

Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Florida State

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Michigan vs. USC

