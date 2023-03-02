Where MSU football, rest of Big Ten lands in 247Sports way-too-early 2023 bowl projections
Will Michigan State return to the postseason after disappointingly missing out on a bowl game last year? Brad Crawford of 247Sports believes that’s the case as we approach spring practice.
Crawford released a batch of way-too-early bowl projections for the 2023 season, and he has the Spartans heading back to a bowl game. But where will Michigan State be spending the holiday season later this year?
See where the Spartans and the rest of the Big Ten teams fall in 247Sports’ way-too-early bowl projections:
Music City Bowl
Matchup: Iowa vs. Florida
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Matchup: Michigan State vs. Texas Tech
Las Vegas Bowl
Matchup: Illinois vs. Pitt
Pinstripe Bowl
Matchup: Purdue vs. Wake Forest
ReliaQuest Bowl
Matchup: Minnesota vs. South Carolina
Citrus Bowl
Matchup: Penn State vs. Tennessee
Orange Bowl
Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Florida State
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Matchup: Ohio State vs. Georgia
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Matchup: Michigan vs. USC
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.