Where MSU and every other Big Ten team lands in Sports Illustrated’s ‘1-363 college basketball rankings’

The college basketball season is nearly here so it’s time to see where the experts see Michigan State stacking up this year.

Sports Illustrated released their preseason rankings for every school in the country, with Michigan State landing outside of the top 25. But how far outside the top 25 were the Spartans and how do they compare to their Big Ten peers?

See where Michigan State and every other Big Ten team lands in Sports Illustrated’s 1-363 college basketball rankings released this week:

Nebraska

National Ranking: No. 138 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 14 out of 14

Northwestern

National Ranking: No. 127 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 13 out of 14

Minnesota

National Ranking: No. 84 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 12 out of 14

Penn State

National Ranking: No. 76 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 11 out of 14

Maryland

National Ranking: No. 58 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 10 out of 14

Wisconsin

National Ranking: No. 55 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 9 out of 14

Rutgers

National Ranking: No. 52 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 8 out of 14

Michigan State

National Ranking: No. 36 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 7 out of 14

Purdue

National Ranking: No. 35 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 7 out of 14

Ohio State

National Ranking: No. 32 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 5 out of 14

Iowa

National Ranking: No. 29 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 4 out of 14

Michigan

National Ranking: No. 24 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 3 out of 14

Indiana

National Ranking: No. 20 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 2 out of 14

Illinois

National Ranking: No. 15 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 1 out of 14

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire