Where MSU and every other Big Ten team lands in Sports Illustrated’s ‘1-363 college basketball rankings’
The college basketball season is nearly here so it’s time to see where the experts see Michigan State stacking up this year.
Sports Illustrated released their preseason rankings for every school in the country, with Michigan State landing outside of the top 25. But how far outside the top 25 were the Spartans and how do they compare to their Big Ten peers?
See where Michigan State and every other Big Ten team lands in Sports Illustrated’s 1-363 college basketball rankings released this week:
Nebraska
National Ranking: No. 138 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 14 out of 14
Northwestern
National Ranking: No. 127 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 13 out of 14
Minnesota
National Ranking: No. 84 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 12 out of 14
Penn State
National Ranking: No. 76 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 11 out of 14
Maryland
National Ranking: No. 58 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 10 out of 14
Wisconsin
National Ranking: No. 55 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 9 out of 14
Rutgers
National Ranking: No. 52 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 8 out of 14
Michigan State
National Ranking: No. 36 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 7 out of 14
Purdue
National Ranking: No. 35 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 7 out of 14
Ohio State
National Ranking: No. 32 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 5 out of 14
Iowa
National Ranking: No. 29 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 4 out of 14
Michigan
National Ranking: No. 24 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 3 out of 14
Indiana
National Ranking: No. 20 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 2 out of 14
Illinois
National Ranking: No. 15 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 1 out of 14
