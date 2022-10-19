Where MSU and every Big Ten lands in preseason KenPom college basketball rankings
College basketball is right around the corner, with the Spartans opening the 2022-23 season in less than a month.
Michigan State enters the 2022-23 season as one of the top teams in the Big Ten, with the media recently picking them to finish fourth in the league. But how do the computers view the Spartans?
Ken Pomeroy — famously known for the KenPom rankings — has released his preseason 2023 Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings — which also has Michigan State listed near the top of the league. See where the Spartans land in the first batch of KenPom rankings and how they compare to every other Big Ten team:
Minnesota
National Ranking: No. 109 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 14 out of 14
Nebraska
National Ranking: No. 108 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 13 out of 14
Northwestern
National Ranking: No. 70 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 12 out of 14
Maryland
National Ranking: No. 56 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 11 out of 14
Wisconsin
National Ranking: No. 55 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 10 out of 14
Rutgers
National Ranking: No. 50 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 9 out of 14
Penn State
National Ranking: No. 46 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 8 out of 14
Illinois
National Ranking: No. 33 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 7 out of 14
Ohio State
National Ranking: No. 32 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 6 out of 14
Michigan State
National Ranking: No. 31 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 5 out of 14
Michigan
National Ranking: No. 26 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 4 out of 14
Purdue
National Ranking: No. 25 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 3 out of 14
Iowa
National Ranking: No. 23 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 2 out of 14
Indiana
National Ranking: No. 12 out of 363
Big Ten Ranking: No. 1 out of 14
