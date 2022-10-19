Where MSU and every Big Ten lands in preseason KenPom college basketball rankings

College basketball is right around the corner, with the Spartans opening the 2022-23 season in less than a month.

Michigan State enters the 2022-23 season as one of the top teams in the Big Ten, with the media recently picking them to finish fourth in the league. But how do the computers view the Spartans?

Ken Pomeroy — famously known for the KenPom rankings — has released his preseason 2023 Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings — which also has Michigan State listed near the top of the league. See where the Spartans land in the first batch of KenPom rankings and how they compare to every other Big Ten team:

Minnesota

National Ranking: No. 109 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 14 out of 14

Nebraska

National Ranking: No. 108 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 13 out of 14

Northwestern

National Ranking: No. 70 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 12 out of 14

Maryland

National Ranking: No. 56 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 11 out of 14

Wisconsin

National Ranking: No. 55 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 10 out of 14

Rutgers

National Ranking: No. 50 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 9 out of 14

Penn State

National Ranking: No. 46 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 8 out of 14

Illinois

National Ranking: No. 33 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 7 out of 14

Ohio State

National Ranking: No. 32 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 6 out of 14

Michigan State

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

National Ranking: No. 31 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 5 out of 14

Michigan

National Ranking: No. 26 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 4 out of 14

Purdue

National Ranking: No. 25 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 3 out of 14

Iowa

National Ranking: No. 23 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 2 out of 14

Indiana

National Ranking: No. 12 out of 363

Big Ten Ranking: No. 1 out of 14

