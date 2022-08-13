Where MSU and every Big Ten team lands in CBS Sports’ preseason bowl projections

The college football season is just two weeks away with Week 0 action kicking off on Aug. 27 to start the year.

With games right around the corner, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has released his preseason bowl game projections for the 2022 season. This includes 10 Big Ten squads qualifying for a bowl game this year, including Michigan State.

Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in Palm’s preseason bowl projections:

Quick Lane Bowl

Matchup: Nebraska vs. Toledo

Date: Dec. 26, 2022

Location: Detroit, Mich.

Birmingham Bowl

Matchup: Maryland vs. South Carolina

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Birmingham, Ala.

Guaranteed Rate

Matchup: Purdue vs. West Virginia

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Phoenix, Ariz.

Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Minnesota vs. Wake Forest

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

Location: New York, N.Y.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Matchup: Iowa vs. Pitt

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Music City Bowl

Matchup: Michigan State vs. Kentucky

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

ReliaQuest Bowl

Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Florida

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Tampa, Fla.

Citrus Bowl

Matchup: Penn State vs. Tennessee

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Orlando, Fla.

Rose Bowl

Matchup: Michigan vs. Utah

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Pasadena, Calif.

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Glendale, Ariz.

