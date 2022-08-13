Where MSU and every Big Ten team lands in CBS Sports’ preseason bowl projections
The college football season is just two weeks away with Week 0 action kicking off on Aug. 27 to start the year.
With games right around the corner, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has released his preseason bowl game projections for the 2022 season. This includes 10 Big Ten squads qualifying for a bowl game this year, including Michigan State.
Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in Palm’s preseason bowl projections:
Quick Lane Bowl
Matchup: Nebraska vs. Toledo
Date: Dec. 26, 2022
Location: Detroit, Mich.
Birmingham Bowl
Matchup: Maryland vs. South Carolina
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
Location: Birmingham, Ala.
Guaranteed Rate
Matchup: Purdue vs. West Virginia
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
Location: Phoenix, Ariz.
Pinstripe Bowl
Matchup: Minnesota vs. Wake Forest
Date: Dec. 29, 2022
Location: New York, N.Y.
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Matchup: Iowa vs. Pitt
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Location: Charlotte, N.C.
Music City Bowl
Matchup: Michigan State vs. Kentucky
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Nashville, Tenn.
ReliaQuest Bowl
Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Florida
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Tampa, Fla.
Citrus Bowl
Matchup: Penn State vs. Tennessee
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Orlando, Fla.
Rose Bowl
Matchup: Michigan vs. Utah
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Pasadena, Calif.
Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Matchup: Ohio State vs. Georgia
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Glendale, Ariz.
