Where MSU basketball lands in way-too-early preseason rankings for 2023-24 season

Michigan State basketball will enter the 2023-24 season with much higher expectations than this past year.

The Spartans are returning nearly everyone from a team that reached the Sweet 16 this past year and will be welcoming in a top three recruiting class as well. So that means it’s officially hype season for Michigan State basketball.

A big reason for all of the hype is the many media outlets that have released way-too-early preseason rankings for the 2023-24 season. The first game won’t tip off for another seven months, but let’s have some fun and see where the Spartans land in each of these super early rankings for next year:

Fox Sports

Ranking: No. 8

Other Big Ten teams: Purdue (No. 3) and Maryland (No. 21)

Click here to see complete rankings

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: No. 10

Other Big Ten teams: Purdue (No. 4) and Maryland (No. 21)

Click here to see complete rankings

Sporting News

Ranking: No. 11

Other Big Ten teams: Purdue (No. 4) and Northwestern (No. 23)

Click here to see complete rankings

The Athletic

Ranking: No. 6

Other Big Ten teams: Purdue (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 22) and Rutgers (No. 25)

Click here to see complete rankings

USA TODAY

Ranking: No. 7

Other Big Ten teams: Purdue (No. 3)

Click here to see complete rankings

NCAA.com

Ranking: No. 6

Other Big Ten teams: Purdue (No. 8), Ohio State (No. 17), Maryland (No. 23) and Northwestern (No. 28)

Click here to see complete rankings

247Sports

Ranking: No. 12

Other Big Ten teams: Purdue (No. 6) and Maryland (No. 24)

Click here to see complete rankings

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 10

Other Big Ten teams: Purdue (No. 2)

Click here to see complete rankings

ESPN

Ranking: No. 6

Other Big Ten teams: Purdue (No. 15)

Click here to see complete rankings

Stadium

Ranking: No. 4

Other Big Ten teams: Purdue (No. 6) and Maryland (No. 21)

Click here to see complete rankings

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire