Where Mitch Marner's points streak ranks in Leafs, NHL history

Mitch Marner is lighting the NHL on fire with a 17-game point streak, but how does it stack up against some of the best streaks in NHL history? (Getty Images)

Less than two months into the 2022-23 season, forward Mitch Marner stands as one of the hottest skaters in the National Hockey League, particularly since the end of October.

Despite enduring a modest start, posting one goal and five points across his first seven games, Marner has been red-hot since an overtime loss in San Jose on Oct. 27, marking the start of his historic point streak. He also registered his first multi-point performance of the season that night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs winger has since rattled off a 17-game point streak - the longest active streak in the league - which he extended Monday night versus the Detroit Red Wings by notching his seventh goal of the season. It also served as his sixth tally during this remarkable stretch.

Marner isn’t a stranger to enjoying prolonged point streaks, especially at this stage of his career, as he posted at least a point in 13 consecutive games last season. But the 25-year-old has never experienced one that has spanned over a month.

With that in mind, let’s explore where the two-time All-Star’s hot streak ranks among the legends in Maple Leafs/St. Patricks' franchise history and the NHL’s recent history, too.

Longest point streaks in franchise history

T-1. 18 Games - Darryl Sittler (Jan. 26, 1978 - Mar. 8, 1978)

In his eighth campaign with Toronto, Sittler compiled 17 goals and 33 points over an 18-game span on the way to producing career-bests in goals (45) and points (117). The Hall-of-Famer also finished as a finalist for the Hart Trophy in 1977-78.

T-1. 18 Games - Eddie Olczyk (Dec. 2, 1989 - Jan. 8, 1990)

Olczyk, who played four seasons with the Maple Leafs from 1988 to 1991, matched Sittler’s point streak over 10 years later, scoring 11 goals and 28 points during that span.

3. 17 Games - Mitch Marner (Oct. 27, 2022 - Present)

Marner has generated six goals and 23 points amid his current point streak, totalling seven goals and 28 points on the season.

T-4. 16 Games - Dave Andreychuk (Jan. 6, 1994 - Feb. 15, 1994)

Andreychuk only played one full season in Toronto, but the Hall of Fame forward made the most of it, posting 21 goals and 26 points across his 16-game point streak. The 2004 Stanley Cup winner also finished with 53 goals and 99 points in 83 games.

T-4. 16 Games - Babe Dye (Jan. 14, 1922 - Mar. 8, 1922)

Now here’s a throwback. Dye registered a point in 16 of his 24 games during the 1921-22 season, racking up 31 goals and 38 points. The Hall of Fame winger also won the Stanley Cup with the St. Pats that season.

T-4. 16 Games - John Anderson (Nov. 19, 1983 - Dec. 28, 1983)

Anderson, an 11th overall selection by Toronto in 1977, enjoyed his 16-game point streak during his seventh campaign with the Maple Leafs, scoring 14 goals and 26 points. He finished with 37 goals and 68 points in 73 contests.

Longest NHL point streaks in last 10 seasons

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 03: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates after scoring his third goal of the game in the second period against the Boston Bruins at the United Center on April 3, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks deefated the Bruins 6-4. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

1. 26 Games - Patrick Kane (Oct. 17, 2015 - Dec. 13, 2015)

Kane scored 16 goals and 40 points over a 26-game span, finishing with 46 goals and 106 points in 82 contests with the Blackhawks, fresh off a third Stanley Cup championship.

2. 20 Games - Patrick Kane (Jan. 3, 2019 - Feb. 22, 2019)

Kane scored 17 goals and 43 points over a 20-game span, finishing with 44 goals and 110 points in 81 contests with Chicago.

3. 19 Games - Taylor Hall (Jan. 30, 2018 - Mar. 6, 2018)

Hall scored 13 goals and 26 points over a 19-game span, finishing with 39 goals and 93 points in 76 contests with the Devils.

T-4. 17 Games - Connor McDavid (Oct. 13, 2021 - Nov. 20, 2021)

McDavid scored 12 goals and 32 points over a 17-game span, finishing with 44 goals and 123 points in 80 contests with the Oilers.

T-4. 17 Games - Robert Thomas (Mar. 26, 2022 - Apr. 24, 2022)

Thomas scored eight goals and 29 points over a 17-game span, finishing with 20 goals and 77 points in 72 contests with the Blues.

T-4. 17 Games - Jack Eichel (Nov. 16, 2019 - Dec. 17, 2019)

Eichel scored 16 goals and 31 points over a 17-game span, finishing with 36 goals and 78 points in 68 contests during his final full season with the Sabres.

T-4. 17 Games - Mike Hoffman (Oct. 13, 2018 - Nov. 21, 2018)

Hoffman scored 10 goals and 20 points over a 17-game span, finishing with 36 goals and 70 points in 82 contests during his inaugural campaign with the Panthers.

Top 10 longest point streaks in NHL history

EDMONTON, AB - MAY 19: Wayne Gretzky #99 of the Edmonton Oilers holds the Stanley Cup over his head after the Oilers defeated the New York Islanders in Game 5 of the 1984 NHL Stanley Cup Finals on May 19, 1984 at the Northlands Coliseum in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Focus On Sport/Getty Images)

1. 51 Games - Wayne Gretzky (Oct. 5, 1983 - Jan. 27, 1984)

Gretzky scored 61 goals and 153 points over a 51-game span, finishing with 87 goals and 205 points in 74 contests with the Oilers, leading Edmonton to the franchise's first Stanley Cup.

2. 46 Games - Mario Lemieux (Oct. 31, 1989 - Feb. 11, 1990)

Lemieux scored 39 goals and 103 points over a 46-game span, finishing with 45 goals and 123 points in 59 contests with the Penguins.

3. 39 Games - Wayne Gretzky (Nov. 3, 1985 - Jan. 25, 1986)

Gretzky scored 33 goals and 108 points over a 39-game span, finishing with 52 goals and 215 points in 80 contests with the Oilers.

T-4. 30 Games - Wayne Gretzky (Oct. 5, 1982 - Dec. 7 1982)

Gretzky scored 24 goals and 76 points over a 30-game span, finishing with 71 goals and 196 points in 80 contests with the Oilers.

T-4. 30 Games - Mats Sundin (Oct. 8, 1992 - Dec. 10, 1992)

Sundin scored 21 goals and 46 points over a 30-game span, finishing with 47 goals and 114 points in 80 contests with the Nordiques.

T-6. 28 Games - Steve Yzerman (Nov. 1, 1988 - Jan. 4, 1989)

Yzerman scored 29 goals and 65 points over a 28-game span, finishing with 65 goals and 155 points in 80 games with the Red Wings.

T-6. 28 Games - Wayne Gretzky (Feb. 3, 1985 - Apr. 6, 1985)

Gretzky scored 20 goals and 63 points over a 28-game span, finishing with 73 goals and 208 points in 80 contests with the Oilers on the way to his second Stanley Cup.

T-6. 28 Games - Guy Lafleur (Feb. 1, 1977 - Apr. 3, 1977)

Lafleur scored 19 goals and 61 points over a 28-game span, finishing with 56 goals and 136 points in 80 contests with the Canadiens, winning the second of four-straight championships.

T-6. 28 Games - Mario Lemieux (Jan. 11, 1986 - Mar. 15, 1986)

Lemieux scored 21 goals and 59 points over a 28-game span, finishing with 48 goals and 141 points in 79 contests with the Penguins.

T-6. 28 Games - Paul Coffey (Nov. 27, 1985 - Jan. 25, 1986)

Coffey scored 16 goals and 55 points over a 28-game span, finishing with 48 goals and 138 points in 79 contests with the Oilers.

