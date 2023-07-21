Where Mississippi State football, Ole Miss were picked to finish in SEC preseason poll

Mississippi State football was picked to finish last in the SEC West while Ole Miss was selected to finish fourth in the conference's preseason media poll which was released Friday.

The Bulldogs, who are led by first-year coach Zach Arnett, finished third last year with a 4-4 conference record (9-4 overall). The Rebels, led by Lane Kiffin entering his fourth season in Oxford, finished fourth with a 4-4 record and 8-5 overall.

Dec 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2022 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins was selected as a first team running back which comes as no surprise. As a freshman last year, Judkins led the SEC with 1,565 rushing yards and was a first team selection after the season. He was among those representing the Rebels at the 2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville and was the lone Rebel to earn preseason honors.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers, who was tied with Tennessee's Joe Milton as a third team pick, led the SEC with 305.7 passing yards per game last year in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense. He has thrown for 10,428 yards with 81 touchdowns in three seasons at MSU. He has never been named an All-SEC selection.

CONFIDENT COACH: Zach Arnett doesn't care about narratives. He believes Mississippi State football can win big now

MSU linebacker Nathaniel Watson was a second team selection after finishing second in the SEC with 114 tackles last year. His teammate Jett Johnson, who led the conference in tackles, did not receive preseason honors.

Mississippi State's Lideatrick Griffin was a second team all purpose pick and third team kick returner. Griffin led the nation with 32.26 yards per return last season.

