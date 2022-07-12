Where Miles Sanders landed in an ESPN ranking of the NFL’s top 10 running backs for 2022

Miles Sanders is one of the more talented running backs in the NFL and if Nick Sirianni can properly utilize the former Penn State star, 2022 could be a record-setting season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler just released his rankings for the top-10 running backs in the NFL and despite missing out on a coveted spot, Sanders did receive some votes.

Derrick Henry landed the top spot on the list again, followed by Jonathan Taylor (Colts), Nick Chubb (Browns), Dalvin Cook (Vikings), and Alvin Kamara (Saints) to round out the top five.

Joe Mixon (Bengals), Christian McCaffrey (Panthers), Najee Harris (Steelers), Aaron Jones (Packers), and Javonte Williams (Broncos) rounded out the top 10.

