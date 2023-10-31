Where might Mizzou football play in the postseason? Bowl projections for the 7-1 Tigers

Don’t look now, but the College Football Playoff is still a possibility.

Entering the final third of its regular season, Mizzou football is 7-1, ranked No. 14 in both the AP Top 25 and the US LBM Coaches Poll and still in control of its own destiny in the Southeastern Conference East division title race.

Of course, Missouri has Georgia to get through first.

The CFP committee releases its first rankings of the season on Tuesday, and while the Tigers are unlikely to have the resume to give the adjudicators reason to rank them, they have the tools in front of them to force some consideration.

In short: Not where preseason prognosticators had Missouri (7-1, 3-1 SEC) coming off its idle week and heading to Athens, Georgia, to face the Bulldogs.

That said, let's turn to the very same people to see where college football’s forecasters have the Tigers heading in their already-guaranteed postseason:

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks on before a college football game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

ESPN: TaxAct Texas Bowl/Autozone Liberty Bowl

Missouri vs. the Big 12.

The Tigers really have turned back the clock.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura has Missouri facing former Big 12 foe Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl, which will be held Wednesday, Dec. 27, in Houston. The game is to be played at NRG Stadium, which also will host the national championship. Bonagura's ESPN colleague, Mark Schlabach, has Missouri heading to Memphis, Tennessee, for a game against West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl, which takes place Friday, Dec. 29.

Mizzou and Oklahoma State have squared off twice since the Tigers departed the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference in 2012.

The first meeting was in the Cotton Bowl in 2013, when the Tigers ran out 41-31 winners. The more recent meeting, ironically, was in the 2018 Liberty Bowl, which the Cowboys won.

Missouri wide receiver L'Damian Washington (2) celebrates a 41-31 victory against Oklahoma State in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 3, 2014, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

MU also has some recent history with West Virginia, one of the Tigers’ Big 12 replacements in 2012. The two teams played a home-and-home nonconference series between 2016-19, which they split.

Missouri’s lone postseason meeting with WVU came in 1998, when the Tigers won the Insight.com Bowl 34-31 in Tucson, Arizona.

Oklahoma State is 6-2 this season, while West Virginia is 5-3.

CBS: Music City Bowl

Run it back?

Missouri had to cancel its 2020 Music City Bowl appearance against Iowa in 2020 due to an increase in COVID cases that suspended team activities.

But three years on, CBS’s Jerry Palm projects the Tigers getting their postseason party on Broadway, this time for a game against Maryland in the 2023 Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Tigers and Terrapins faced each other every season between 1950 and 1955, but never before and never after. Maryland is 6-0 in the series, including a Gator Bowl win in the teams’ first meeting.

After starting the year 5-0, Maryland has lost its past three games, including defeats at the hands of struggling Northwestern and Illinois.

The Music City Bowl is played at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook and running back Cody Schrader celebrate a win after a college football game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Action Network: Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz hasn’t had egg on his face much so far this season.

But Action Network’s Brett McMurphy has that as a possibility by projecting the Tigers to play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, where the winning coach traditionally has the Southern spread dropped on their head.

McMurphy has the Tigers facing Atlantic Coast Conference surprise team Virginia Tech on Wednesday, Dec. 27, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland coach Mike Locksley gets dunked with Duke's mayonnaise after his team defeated North Carolina State at Bank of America Stadium.

The Hokies are 4-4 so far this season but have started ACC play with a 3-1 mark. In that topsy-turvy league, that’s good for third in the conference behind undefeated Florida State and 7-1 Louisville.

Missouri and Virginia Tech have never played each other, which might be undone at Bank of America Stadium, the Carolina Panthers’ home ground.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Where might Mizzou play in the postseason? Bowl projections for the 7-1 Tigers