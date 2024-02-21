Where Mickey Loomis ranks among the NFL’s 10 longest-tenured general managers
Mickey Loomis has been calling shots for the New Orleans Saints for a long time. There isn’t another general manager — or at least no one who share that title — who has held the job as long as he has in pro football. But how much more experience does he have than his peers?
Sure, there are de facto GM’s like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown, but they ceded personal control to trusted assistants years ago. At the end of the day Loomis is involved with every decision the Saints make in free agency and on draft day, either okaying the suggestions of his staff or making the call himself. With contemporaries like Bill Belichick and Kevin Colbert leaving storied franchises the Saints try to emulate, Loomis is left alone.
And the gap between him and the next generation of GM’s around the league is staggering. Here’s how Loomis stacks up among the NFL’s 10 longest-tenured executives:
Brett Veach
Hired by the Kansas City Chiefs on July 11, 2017.
Division championships: 7 in 7 years
Regular season record: 85-30 (.739)
Playoffs record: 15-4 (.789)
Super Bowl record: 3-1
Brandon Beane
Hired by the Buffalo Bills on May 9, 2017.
Division championships: 4 in 7 years
Regular season record: 73-41 (.640)
Playoffs record: 5-6 (.455)
Super Bowl record: 0-0
Chris Ballard
Hired by the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 30, 2017.
Division championships: 0 in 7 years
Regular season record: 54-60-1 (.474)
Playoffs record: 1-2 (.333)
Super Bowl record: 0-0
John Lynch
Hired by the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2017.
Division championships: 3 in 7 years
Regular season record: 64-51 (.557)
Playoffs record: 8-4 (.666)
Super Bowl record: 0-2
Chris Grier
Hired by the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 4, 2016.
Division championships: 0 in 8 years
Regular season record: 67-64 (.557)
Playoffs record: 0-3 (.000)
Super Bowl record: 0-0
Jason Licht
Hired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 21, 2014.
Division championships: 3 in 10 years
Regular season record: 75-88 (.460)
Playoffs record: 6-3 (.666)
Super Bowl record: 1-0
Les Snead
Hired by the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 10, 2012.
Division championships: 3 in 12 years
Regular season record: 101-93-1 (.521)
Playoffs record: 7-4 (.636)
Super Bowl record: 1-1
Howie Roseman
Hired by the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 29, 2010.
Division championships: 5 in 14 years
Regular season record: 125-101-1 (.552)
Playoffs record: 6-7 (.462)
Super Bowl record: 1-1
John Schneider
Hired by the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 19, 2010.
Division championships: 5 in 14 years
Regular season record: 137-89-1 (.606)
Playoffs record: 10-9 (.526)
Super Bowl record: 1-1
Mickey Loomis
Hired by the New Orleans Saints on May 14, 2002.
Division championships: 7 in 22 years
Regular season record: 203-152 (.572)
Playoffs record: 9-8 (.529)
Super Bowl record: 1-0