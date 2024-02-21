Where Mickey Loomis ranks among the NFL’s 10 longest-tenured general managers

Mickey Loomis has been calling shots for the New Orleans Saints for a long time. There isn’t another general manager — or at least no one who share that title — who has held the job as long as he has in pro football. But how much more experience does he have than his peers?

Sure, there are de facto GM’s like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown, but they ceded personal control to trusted assistants years ago. At the end of the day Loomis is involved with every decision the Saints make in free agency and on draft day, either okaying the suggestions of his staff or making the call himself. With contemporaries like Bill Belichick and Kevin Colbert leaving storied franchises the Saints try to emulate, Loomis is left alone.

And the gap between him and the next generation of GM’s around the league is staggering. Here’s how Loomis stacks up among the NFL’s 10 longest-tenured executives:

Brett Veach

Hired by the Kansas City Chiefs on July 11, 2017.

Division championships: 7 in 7 years

Regular season record: 85-30 (.739)

Playoffs record: 15-4 (.789)

Super Bowl record: 3-1

Brandon Beane

Hired by the Buffalo Bills on May 9, 2017.

Division championships: 4 in 7 years

Regular season record: 73-41 (.640)

Playoffs record: 5-6 (.455)

Super Bowl record: 0-0

Chris Ballard

Hired by the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 30, 2017.

Division championships: 0 in 7 years

Regular season record: 54-60-1 (.474)

Playoffs record: 1-2 (.333)

Super Bowl record: 0-0

John Lynch

Hired by the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2017.

Division championships: 3 in 7 years

Regular season record: 64-51 (.557)

Playoffs record: 8-4 (.666)

Super Bowl record: 0-2

Chris Grier

Hired by the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 4, 2016.

Division championships: 0 in 8 years

Regular season record: 67-64 (.557)

Playoffs record: 0-3 (.000)

Super Bowl record: 0-0

Jason Licht

Hired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 21, 2014.

Division championships: 3 in 10 years

Regular season record: 75-88 (.460)

Playoffs record: 6-3 (.666)

Super Bowl record: 1-0

Les Snead

Hired by the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 10, 2012.

Division championships: 3 in 12 years

Regular season record: 101-93-1 (.521)

Playoffs record: 7-4 (.636)

Super Bowl record: 1-1

Howie Roseman

Hired by the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 29, 2010.

Division championships: 5 in 14 years

Regular season record: 125-101-1 (.552)

Playoffs record: 6-7 (.462)

Super Bowl record: 1-1

John Schneider

Hired by the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 19, 2010.

Division championships: 5 in 14 years

Regular season record: 137-89-1 (.606)

Playoffs record: 10-9 (.526)

Super Bowl record: 1-1

Mickey Loomis

Hired by the New Orleans Saints on May 14, 2002.

Division championships: 7 in 22 years

Regular season record: 203-152 (.572)

Playoffs record: 9-8 (.529)

Super Bowl record: 1-0

