Where Michigan State, rest of Big Ten land in Action Network’s preseason Bowl Projections
Michigan State football returns next week with the Spartans opening the season against Western Michigan from Spartan Stadium.
The season may not have kicked off yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t already look ahead to the bowl season. Brett McMurphy of the Action Network released his preseason bowl projections on Monday, with all but three Big Ten teams heading bowling. That includes the Michigan State Spartans heading to another big-time bowl this year.
Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in McMurphy’s preseason bowl projections:
Frisco Bowl
Matchup: Minnesota vs. Arizona State
Date: Dec. 17, 2022
Location: Frisco, Texas
Quick Lane Bowl
Matchup: Northwestern vs. Central Michigan
Date: Dec. 26, 2022
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Guaranteed Rate
Matchup: Maryland vs. Kansas State
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Pinstripe Bowl
Matchup: Nebraska vs. Virginia Tech
Date: Dec. 29, 2022
Location: New York, N.Y.
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Matchup: Purdue vs. Florida State
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Music City Bowl
Matchup: Iowa vs. Ole Miss
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Citrus Bowl
Matchup: Michigan State vs. Arkansas
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Orlando, Florida
Orange Bowl
Matchup: Wisconsin vs. NC State
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Location: Miami, Florida
Cotton Bowl
Matchup: Penn State vs. Houston
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Arlington, Texas
Rose Bowl
Matchup: Michigan vs. Utah
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Pasadena, California
Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Matchup: Ohio State vs. Georgia
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Glendale, Arizona
CFP National Championship
Matchup: Ohio State vs. Alabama
Date: Jan. 9, 2023
Location: Los Angeles, California
