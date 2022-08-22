Where Michigan State, rest of Big Ten land in Action Network’s preseason Bowl Projections

Michigan State football returns next week with the Spartans opening the season against Western Michigan from Spartan Stadium.

The season may not have kicked off yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t already look ahead to the bowl season. Brett McMurphy of the Action Network released his preseason bowl projections on Monday, with all but three Big Ten teams heading bowling. That includes the Michigan State Spartans heading to another big-time bowl this year.

Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in McMurphy’s preseason bowl projections:

Frisco Bowl

Matchup: Minnesota vs. Arizona State

Date: Dec. 17, 2022

Location: Frisco, Texas

Quick Lane Bowl

Matchup: Northwestern vs. Central Michigan

Date: Dec. 26, 2022

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Guaranteed Rate

Matchup: Maryland vs. Kansas State

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Nebraska vs. Virginia Tech

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

Location: New York, N.Y.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Matchup: Purdue vs. Florida State

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Music City Bowl

Matchup: Iowa vs. Ole Miss

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Citrus Bowl

Matchup: Michigan State vs. Arkansas

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Orlando, Florida

Orange Bowl

Matchup: Wisconsin vs. NC State

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Miami, Florida

Cotton Bowl

Matchup: Penn State vs. Houston

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Arlington, Texas

Rose Bowl

Matchup: Michigan vs. Utah

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Pasadena, California

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Glendale, Arizona

CFP National Championship

College Football Playoff trophy

Matchup: Ohio State vs. Alabama

Date: Jan. 9, 2023

Location: Los Angeles, California

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire