Where the Michigan State QB race stands a couple weeks before kickoff

Jay Johnson knows how good a backup quarterback can be.

At Northern Iowa from 1990-92, Johnson was a record-setting QB who earned all-league honors and won the Gateway Conference three times while guiding the Panthers to the Division I-AA playoffs.

The guy behind him who took over when he graduated? Kurt Warner.

“He's worth millions,” Johnson said with a laugh Friday during a video call, “and I'm a great trivia question.”

As Warner started his Hall of Fame career in the NFL nearly 30 years ago, Johnson began building his resume running offenses as a coach Johnson, Michigan State’s new offensive coordinator, is looking to replace a record-setting starting quarterback.

The graduation of Brian Lewerke puts Rocky Lombardi, Theo Day and Payton Thorne under the microscope of Johnson and new head coach Mel Tucker. That competition got started under former coach Mark Dantonio’s during December practices for the Pinstripe Bowl, which Lewerke played the entire victory over Wake Forest. The battle was then delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that eliminated the Spartans’ scheduled spring practices under Tucker and his new coaching staff.

Johnson said he has been divvying the reps in full team practices and seven-on-seven drills equally among the quarterbacks because of the shortened assessment period.

“So still in that process,” Johnson told reporters Friday before the Spartans’ walk-through workout. "I think I'll have a better take of where we're at probably in another week or two, just because it's more real when we have pads on, everything is so much more real.

“And only having two days (in pads) — (there are) a lot of unanswered questions. But right now, I've really wanted to look at all of them and look at all them somewhat equally since I'm the new guy on the block. All them have been doing some positive things, but yet there's been some inconsistencies that we're working through. So a lot to be determined yet there. But I do like the progress that we're making.”

Whoever wins the job follows Lewerke, who plastered his name across MSU record books.

Lewerke is the only QB in the program history with more than 8,000 yards and 1,000 passes, finishing with a school-record 9,548 yards of total offense. In three-plus seasons as a starter, he ranks third with 38 career starts and 22 wins. Along with two bowl-game MVPs (only Spartan to do that), he also ranks in the top five in school history in pass attempts, completed passes , passing yards, touchdowns and passing yards per game.

In other words, plenty of production must be replaced.

With Tucker saying on his radio show Thursday that he hopes to get two scrimmages in before the opener, that could give Johnson a chance to see Day and Thorne in a game setting.

