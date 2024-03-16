Where Michigan State basketball’s 2024 NCAA tournament resume stands for March Madness

Michigan State basketball is projected to make the 2024 NCAA tournament, but it's far from a lock, one day away from Selection Sunday.

The latest bracketology projections have MSU (19-14) on the right side of the bubble in the tournament field, but the Spartans are projected to be one of the last at-large teams to secure a bid.

MSU came up short of further solidifying a spot vs. Purdue, a projected 1-seed, in Friday's quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. MSU played Purdue tough in the 67-62 loss, but struggled to contain the league's best player, center Zach Edey, and could not hit enough shots on the offensive end.

MSU did earn a second-round win Thursday over Minnesota, 77-67, in the 8-9 matchup.

Now, Michigan State must wait for the rest of the conference tournament games to play out before finding out its tournament fate Sunday evening. Based on the NCAA's metrics, the NET rankings, MSU has a tournament resume ranked No. 25, based on a strong rating despite the lack of volume in the marquee win department (3-9 against Quad 1 opponents).

Plenty of teams are still alive in conference tournaments that are not projected as locks for the NCAA field. Those teams would steal a bid as an automatic qualifier with an unexpected conference tournament win. The best-case scenario for Michigan State would be favorites winning over teams on the bubble or projected to miss the tournament.

Here are national bracketologists' latest tournament projections entering the weekend.

ESPN: MSU avoids First Four games

ESPN's Joe Lunardi has MSU as one of the final eight teams to make the field and places them among his "last four byes" group, avoiding first-round play-in games in Dayton, Ohio. MSU is projected as a 10-seed in the Midwest region against 7-seed Gonzaga. The projected 2-seed is Tennessee, with the games located in Charlotte, North Carolina. If MSU made a Sweet 16 run, it would play in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. Other top Midwest seeds that could be playing in Detroit: Purdue (1), Creighton (3), Kansas (4) and South Carolina (5).

Oakland, who locked up an automatic bid last weekend by winning the Horizon League, is projected as a 14-seed in the East region facing 3-seed Kentucky.

CBS Sports: MSU a 10-seed

CBS' Jerry Palm has MSU in the same matchup as a projected 10-seed in the East region playing 7-seed Gonzaga. 2-seed Iowa State would face 15-seed South Dakota State, and the second-weekend games are in Boston. Oakland is a projected 14-seed facing 3-seed Creighton in the South region. The projected top Midwest seeds that could play in Detroit in the regional finals: Purdue, Marquette, Baylor, Auburn.

Fox Sports: MSU a 10-seed

Shortly after MSU's loss, Fox's Mike DeCourcy updated his tournament projection and has MSU as a 10-seed in the South region against 7-seed Clemson. On the other side of the first weekend matchups is 15-seed Oakland vs. 2-seed Marquette. A potential MSU-Oakland rematch, if both pull the upset, in the second round would be fun, but unlikely to unfold. The projected top Midwest seeds: Purdue, Iowa State, Creighton, Auburn.

Bleacher Report: MSU third-to-last team in

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller has MSU as the third-to-last team in the field, describing their resume as "probably good enough" to get in. In this projected bracket, MSU is playing in a First Four game in Dayton mid-week as an 11-seed against Oklahoma, for a chance to make the 64-team bracket to play 6-seed Saint Mary's in the Midwest region. Oakland is a projected 14-seed in the West region facing 3-seed Baylor. The projected top Midwest seeds: Purdue, Iowa State, Creighton, Alabama.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: MSU's March Madness bracketology predictions for 2024 NCAA tournament