Where Michigan football, each team it faces, ranks in CBS Sports 2023 preseason rankings

As the calendar turns to August, college football is truly on the way. While fans will have to wait another full month before most teams take the field, Week 0 is set to begin later this month, kicking off the year.

Teams are now reporting to fall camp, with Michigan football checking in on Tuesday and practice commencing on Wednesday. The season preparation is now officially here, and with that in mind, outlets are releasing their estimations of the college football landscape.

CBS Sports put together its top-to-bottom list, ranking every team across the sport. Michigan football comes in ranked No. 2 behind only Georgia. But where do the Wolverines’ opponents rank according to the outlet? You can find out below as well as a quick thought of what each game will be like for the maize and blue.

Week 1: East Carolina Pirates

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 81st

It’s not the easiest game on the schedule, but the Wolverines shouldn’t have a tough time taking on an East Carolina team that’s depleted compared to a year ago.

Week 2: UNLV Rebels

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 110th

The nonconference slate continues with a non-threatening opponent, as the Rebels don’t pose much of a threat to any Power Five team.

Week 3: Bowling Green Falcons

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 121st

The worst team on the schedule according to CBS Sports, BGSU at least has some personnel familiar with Michigan, none more than former Wolverines coach Scot Loeffler, who leads the Falcons.

Week 4: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 76th

Rutgers gave Michigan fits in 2020 and 2021, as well as in the first half of 2022. Greg Schiano’s biggest hope is likely that Jim Harbaugh is suspended for this game.

Week 5: at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 54th

With a new head coach in Matt Rhule and quarterback in Jeff Sims, the Huskers are somewhat of an unknown commodity. This first road game of these season could prove tough for the Wolverines.

Week 6: at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 42nd

This one would likely be a tougher matchup if Minnesota had the same personnel as it had a year ago. But with a new quarterback, running back, and other pieces, it may be a close game, but one where the Wolverines should prevail in the end. This is the toughest matchup until the tail-end of the season.

Week 7: Indiana Hoosiers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 86th

After a few decent years by Indiana standards, the Hoosiers are back to being the doormat of the Big Ten East. This should be the easiest Big Ten game for the Wolverines.

Week 8: at Michigan State Spartans

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 58th

You never know what you’re going to get in a rivalry game and Mel Tucker claimed at Big Ten media days that this is his most talented team. But if Michigan takes the game seriously, it should be a second-straight win for the maize and blue in the rivalry.

Week 10: Purdue Boilermakers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 51st

Another team that’s unknown with new head coach Ryan Walters, Hudson Card, the former Texas quarterback, could make the offense dangerous, along with a defensive mind taking over the offensive team.

Week 11: at Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 7th

Easily the toughest game on the schedule to this point, Penn State has tended to play Michigan tough in Happy Valley, but aren’t impervious to a loss. Still, this is a more talented Nittany Lions team than what Michigan has seen each of the last two years.

Week 12: at Maryland Terrapins

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 33rd

Lots of losses up front in the trenches, but this has the potential to be the Terps best team in a decade. With quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa leading the charge, Michigan having this game in-between Penn State and Ohio State should prove challenging.

Week 13: Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank: 3rd

For once, the Buckeyes are ranked behind the Wolverines, but that doesn’t make Ohio State any less dangerous. It will be the most talented team Michigan will have seen all year, and it will be one that’s desperate for a win after two-straight losses.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire