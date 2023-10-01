Where Michigan football ranks in Week 5 US LBM Coaches Poll

It wasn’t necessarily a wild week of college football, but it was one that Michigan football fans will relish.

The Wolverines had their most complete showing once they went on the road for the first time in 2023, eviscerating Nebraska, 45-7. The maize and blue fired on all cylinders and looked like the No. 2 team in the country for the first time this season, after being on seeming autopilot to start off the year.

Conversely, No. 1 Georgia needed some late-game heroics from Brock Bowers in order to sneak past unranked Auburn.

Though the Huskers are also unranked, was the convincing victory enough to propel Michigan past the Bulldogs? Of course not. The Wolverines are still ranked No. 2 according to the coaches in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Ohio State, which was on bye this week, is ranked third. Penn State took awhile to pull away from Northwestern and is ranked sixth.

Full rankings

Schools dropped out

No. 23 Florida; No. 24 Kansas; No. 25 Kansas State.

Others receiving votes

Maryland 81; Kansas State 73; Texas A&M 59; Air Force 32; UCLA 29; Clemson 18; Iowa 17; Wyoming 12; Kansas 11; Tulane 10; James Madison 8; West Virginia 6; Brigham Young 5; Wisconsin 3; Marshall 3; Ohio 2; Memphis 1; Florida 1.

