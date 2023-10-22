Where Michigan football ranks after Week 8 in US LBM Coaches Poll

Is there any team in college football playing as well as the Wolverines right now?

Of course, there are things that have caused Michigan football to be looked down upon. No ranked opponents on what appears to be an easy schedule — though it’s continuing to be vindicated as many of the teams the maize and blue have played have winning records. But the 49-0 drubbing of MSU is so uncommon, regardless of how good Michigan has been, considering it’s a win with a margin bigger than any game in the rivalry since 1947.

But what do the coaches think of the Wolverines?

In the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, Michigan football remained ranked No. 2, and finally got some first-place votes with four coaches picking U-M in the top spot. Ohio State remained at No. 3 and Penn State, which Michigan will face first, is now No. 6.

Full rankings

Schools dropped out:

No. 23 Iowa;

Others receiving votes:

Florida 52; Miami (FL) 27; Kansas State 25; Iowa 24; Fresno State 23; Oklahoma State 13; Kentucky 10; Wyoming 9; SMU 8; Liberty 8; Arizona 7; UNLV 6; Maryland 4; Kansas 4; Wisconsin 2; Toledo 2; Clemson 1;

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire