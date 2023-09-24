Where Michigan football ranks in Week 4 US LBM Coaches Poll

Another week of college football has gone by, and for yet another week, the Michigan Wolverines scored in the 30s, while their opponent scored in the single digits.

Not every game has been exactly the same, but the maize and blue have certainly made the outcome look relatively similar. The Wolverines dominated Rutgers after the Scarlet Knights had a big play to go ahead on the opening drive. Then Michigan scored 31 unanswered points.

What did the coaches across college football think about that? In the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, Michigan football remained at No. 2, while Ohio State came in ranked third after beating Notre Dame, and Penn State is No. 7 after beating Iowa.

Here are the full rankings:

Full rankings

Rnk School Rcd Pts 1st Pvs Chg Hi/Lo 1. Georgia 4-0 1592 61 1 – 1/1 2. Michigan 4-0 1495 0 2 – 2/2 3. Ohio State 4-0 1414 2 4 +1 3/4 4. Florida State 4-0 1390 0 3 -1 3/8 5. Texas 4-0 1336 0 6 +1 5/12 6. USC 4-0 1288 0 5 -1 5/6 7. Penn State 4-0 1225 0 7 – 7/7 8. Washington 4-0 1194 1 8 – 8/11 9. Oregon 4-0 1071 0 11 +2 9/15 10. Utah 4-0 1010 0 10 – 10/14 11. Alabama 3-1 930 0 12 +1 3/12 12. LSU 3-1 844 0 13 +1 5/14 13. Notre Dame 4-1 837 0 9 -4 9/13 14. Oklahoma 4-0 784 0 14 – 14/19 15. North Carolina 4-0 698 0 17 +2 15/20 16. Duke 4-0 605 0 18 +2 16/NR 17. Washington State 4-0 555 0 24 +7 17/NR 18. Miami 4-0 485 0 21 +3 18/NR 19. Tennessee 3-1 404 0 20 +1 9/20 20. Ole Miss 3-1 305 0 16 -4 16/22 21. Oregon State 3-1 293 0 15 -6 15/21 22. Missouri 4-0 140 0 NR +5 22/NR 23. Florida 3-1 134 0 NR +6 23/NR 24. Kansas 4-0 120 0 NR +9 24/NR 25. Kansas State 3-1 109 0 NR +1 15/NR

Schools dropped out

No. 19 Colorado; No. 22 Iowa; No. 23 Clemson; No. 25 UCLA.

Others receiving votes

Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire