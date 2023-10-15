Where Michigan football ranks after Week 7 in US LBM Coaches Poll

After only scoring in the 30s for the first four games of the 2023 college football season, Michigan football has scored over 40 once and over 50 twice. Past the midseason point, the Wolverines are currently playing their best football.

Michigan eviscerated Indiana as expected, but Georgia, yet again, played down to inferior competition in Vanderbilt. Was that enough to get the Wolverines to move up?

In the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, Michigan football remained ranked at No. 2, and finally got some first-place votes with four coaches picking U-M in the top spot. Ohio State remained at No. 3 and Penn State, which Michigan will face first, is now No. 6.

Full rankings

Schools dropped out:

No. 19 Washington State; No. 23 Kentucky; No. 24 Kansas;

Others receiving votes:

James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (FL) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1;

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire