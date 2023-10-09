Where Michigan football ranks in Week 6 US LBM Coaches Poll

For the second straight week, Michigan football went on the road and thoroughly embarrassed a Big Ten opponent.

The Wolverines traveled to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and seconds in, the maize and blue had a lead and just built from there to win, 52-10.

Yet, are any of the coaches in college football thinking that Michigan is the best team in the country? Nah.

In the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, Michigan football remained ranked at No. 2, but didn’t receive a single first-place vote. However, rival Ohio State, which remained at No. 3 after pulling away from Maryland late, managed to get two votes indicating the Buckeyes are the best team in the nation. Penn State, which Michigan will face first, is now No. 5.

Full rankings

Schools dropped out:

No. 17 Miami; No. 24 Fresno State

Others receiving votes:

Miami 74; Wyoming 60; Air Force 58; Iowa 57; Maryland 37; Clemson 33; West Virginia 24; Wisconsin 23; Texas A&M 22; Tulane 18; James Madison 9; Brigham Young 9; Fresno State 4; Ohio 2; Memphis 2; Florida 2; Liberty 1.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire