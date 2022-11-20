Where Michigan football ranks in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll before Ohio State

It was a shaky Saturday in Ann Arbor once Blake Corum went down with a knee injury late in the first half against Illinois, and while the Michigan football defense uncharacteristically got worse in the second half, the Wolverines found a way to win.

Thankfully for the maize and blue, when it comes to rankings, none of the other teams around them were particularly dominant in their own Week 12 matchup.

Georgia won by just 10 over Kentucky, Ohio State didn’t put the game at Maryland away until the final seconds thanks to a fumble return for a TD, TCU beat Baylor in the exact same fashion as Michigan, Tennessee got dominated by South Carolina, and USC was in a shootout with UCLA.

Michigan still has but one win that will be seen as a quality one, being Penn State, which has only lost to the Wolverines and Buckeyes this year. So, how do the coaches in college football see things after a wild Week 12?

In the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, the Wolverines came in ranked No. 3 with Ohio State, next week’s opponent, ranked No. 2. Penn State is ranked No. 10.

Here are the full rankings.

Full rankings

Schools dropped out

No. 18 Central Florida; No. 24 Oklahoma State; No. 25 NC State.

Others receiving votes

Central Florida 41; Troy 39; South Carolina 38; Pittsburgh 17; Wake Forest 16; Iowa 15; Louisville 9; Boise State 9; South Alabama 8; Illinois 8; Air Force 6; Purdue 5; Washington State 3; Liberty 3; Georgia Tech 2; Mississippi State 1.

