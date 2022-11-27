Where Michigan football ranks in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after beating Ohio State

It was tight before it became a full-out romp. Michigan football went down into Columbus and absolutely squashed any inclination that the Buckeyes had on revenge.

By a full touchdown, the Wolverines actually increased the margin of victory from last year’s game, scoring three more points while holding rival Ohio State to four-points less than in 2021 — all on OSU’s home turf on a perfect Saturday afternoon.

While we wait for the latest College Football Playoff rankings as well as Michigan’s turn in the Big Ten Championship game against Purdue, the coaches across college football have weighed in via the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Now, the maize and blue are ranked No. 2 while Ohio State checks in at No. 5. Former opponent, Penn State, is now No. 7

Here are the full rankings.

Full rankings

Others receiving votes

No. 19 Mississippi; No. 21 Cincinnati; No. 23 Coastal Carolina.

Schools dropped out

Mississippi 83; Troy 58; NC State 58; Cincinnati 49; Boise State 37; Purdue 36; Pittsburgh 36; Coastal Carolina 26; Air Force 19; South Alabama 15; Illinois 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 7; Iowa 6; James Madison 2; Fresno State 2; Wake Forest 1.

