Where Michigan football ranks in third 2023 College Football Playoff rankings

Well, No. 3 Michigan football went on the road to Happy Valley to face No. 10 Penn State and won convincingly despite learning the evening before that Jim Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten.

Beforehand, the talk was that the Wolverines hadn’t played a ranked opponent, but facing about as much adversity as they could, they still went out and handled business. Ohio State, the No. 1 team, rolled Michigan State, but No. 2 Georgia was most impressive, routing No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday.

The committee said it takes into account things like Jim Harbaugh not being available, so what did that mean for the maize and blue in the latest rankings?

Michigan came in ranked No. 3 still, while Ohio State is now No. 2. Last foe, Penn State, is ranked No. 12. Here are the full rankings:

