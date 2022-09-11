Where Michigan football ranks statistically after Week 2

Isaiah Hole
Michigan football did exactly what it was supposed to do in Week 2, dominating a bad Hawaii team. However, in the national standings, while things look good for the maize and blue, they could look better.

That’s because the Wolverines have been so good in their first two weeks that the bulk of the backups — not even the second-team, but further down the lineup — have been in for most of the second half in each of the first two games. Thus, level of play has fallen off, and we’ve seen things like Hawaii managing to drive the field once it was going up against the third-and-fourth team defenses, while Michigan struggled to move the ball as well once the starters were out on offense.

Here is where Michigan football ranks statistically across all major categories in college football through two weeks.

Offense

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank

Stat

Scoring offense

2

53.5 ppg

Rushing offense

11

251 ypg

Passing offense

55

263 ypg

Total offense

19

514 ypg

Long scrimmage plays

5

3 (50+ yds)

3rd down conversions

102

31.25% conv.

First downs

44

24/gm

Sacks allowed

51

3 sacks allowed

Tackles for loss allowed

6

4 TFL allowed

Defense

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank

Stat

Scoring defense

10

8.5 ppg

Rushing defense

48

111 ypg

Passing defense

8

125 ypg

Total defense

13

236 ypg

Sacks

11

4 sacks/gm

Tackles for loss

48

13 TFL

Opponent 3rd down conversions

44

30% conv.

Opponent long scrimmage plays

61

1 (50+ yds)

Turnover margin

39

+0.5

Special teams

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Rank

Stat

Field goals

1

100%

Kicking

24

64.58 yds

Punting

40

43 yds

Kick returns

74

18 yds/ret

Punt returns

48

8.43 yds/ret

Opponent kick returns

103

23 yds/ret

Opponent punt returns

12

0 ypr

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

