Where Michigan football ranks statistically after Week 2
Michigan football did exactly what it was supposed to do in Week 2, dominating a bad Hawaii team. However, in the national standings, while things look good for the maize and blue, they could look better.
That’s because the Wolverines have been so good in their first two weeks that the bulk of the backups — not even the second-team, but further down the lineup — have been in for most of the second half in each of the first two games. Thus, level of play has fallen off, and we’ve seen things like Hawaii managing to drive the field once it was going up against the third-and-fourth team defenses, while Michigan struggled to move the ball as well once the starters were out on offense.
Here is where Michigan football ranks statistically across all major categories in college football through two weeks.
Offense
Rank
Stat
Scoring offense
2
53.5 ppg
Rushing offense
11
251 ypg
Passing offense
55
263 ypg
Total offense
19
514 ypg
Long scrimmage plays
5
3 (50+ yds)
3rd down conversions
102
31.25% conv.
First downs
44
24/gm
Sacks allowed
51
3 sacks allowed
Tackles for loss allowed
6
4 TFL allowed
Defense
Rank
Stat
Scoring defense
10
8.5 ppg
Rushing defense
48
111 ypg
Passing defense
8
125 ypg
Total defense
13
236 ypg
Sacks
11
4 sacks/gm
Tackles for loss
48
13 TFL
Opponent 3rd down conversions
44
30% conv.
Opponent long scrimmage plays
61
1 (50+ yds)
Turnover margin
39
+0.5
Special teams
Rank
Stat
Field goals
1
100%
Kicking
24
64.58 yds
Punting
40
43 yds
Kick returns
74
18 yds/ret
Punt returns
48
8.43 yds/ret
Opponent kick returns
103
23 yds/ret
Opponent punt returns
12
0 ypr
