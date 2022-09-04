Where Michigan football ranks statistically after Week 1

Isaiah Hole
·2 min read

Michigan football did exactly what it was supposed to do in Week 1, when it overmatched and decimated the Colorado State Rams when they came to The Big House.

What was particularly impressive was the defense, which came swinging out of the gates with seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss. The offense was solid, but somewhat unimpressive, not having any eye-opening stats, but still ranking near the top of college football in most metrics.

Now that Week 1 is over (save for two games), we now know how the Wolverines rank statistically compared to the rest of the field. Looking at the major metrics, here is how the maize and blue stand after one game.

Related

Things you may not have known about Michigan football's win over Colorado State

The best pictures from Michigan football destroying Colorado State, 51-7

What CSU coach Jay Norvell said about Michigan football after the 51-7 loss

Offense

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank

Stat

Scoring offense

20

51 ppg

Rushing offense

32

234 ypg

Passing offense

83

206 ypg

Total offense

34

440 ypg

Long scrimmage plays

17

1 (50+ yds)

3rd down conversions

101

30% conv.

First downs

33

25

Sacks allowed

29

1 sack allowed

Tackles for loss allowed

5

2 TFL allowed

Defense

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank

Stat

Scoring defense

15

7 ppg

Rushing defense

32

82 ypg

Passing defense

25

137 ypg

Total defense

20

219 ypg

Sacks

2

7 sacks/gm

Tackles for loss

12

11 TFL/gm

Opponent 3rd down conversions

13

18.75/gm

Opponent long scrimmage plays

1

0 (50+ yds)

Turnover margin

9

+2

Special teams

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Rank

Stat

Field goals

1

100%

Kicking

31

64.9 yds

Punting

16

47 yds

Kick returns

Punt returns

32

10 ypr

Opponent kick returns

Opponent punt returns

12

0 ypr

 

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

Recommended Stories