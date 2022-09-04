Where Michigan football ranks statistically after Week 1
Michigan football did exactly what it was supposed to do in Week 1, when it overmatched and decimated the Colorado State Rams when they came to The Big House.
What was particularly impressive was the defense, which came swinging out of the gates with seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss. The offense was solid, but somewhat unimpressive, not having any eye-opening stats, but still ranking near the top of college football in most metrics.
Now that Week 1 is over (save for two games), we now know how the Wolverines rank statistically compared to the rest of the field. Looking at the major metrics, here is how the maize and blue stand after one game.
Offense
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Rank
Stat
Scoring offense
20
51 ppg
Rushing offense
32
234 ypg
Passing offense
83
206 ypg
Total offense
34
440 ypg
Long scrimmage plays
17
1 (50+ yds)
3rd down conversions
101
30% conv.
First downs
33
25
Sacks allowed
29
1 sack allowed
Tackles for loss allowed
5
2 TFL allowed
Defense
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Rank
Stat
Scoring defense
15
7 ppg
Rushing defense
32
82 ypg
Passing defense
25
137 ypg
Total defense
20
219 ypg
Sacks
2
7 sacks/gm
Tackles for loss
12
11 TFL/gm
Opponent 3rd down conversions
13
18.75/gm
Opponent long scrimmage plays
1
0 (50+ yds)
Turnover margin
9
+2
Special teams
Photo by: Isaiah Hole
Rank
Stat
Field goals
1
100%
Kicking
31
64.9 yds
Punting
16
47 yds
Kick returns
–
–
Punt returns
32
10 ypr
Opponent kick returns
–
–
Opponent punt returns
12
0 ypr