Where Michigan football ranks statistically after Week 3

Michigan football has played three overmatched nonconference opponents, but now it’s on to Big Ten season. Even so, the Wolverine starters have only really played a half of football each, as the maize and blue have played over 80 players in each of the first three games.

That said, how does Michigan football stand up to the rest of the college football world?

The maize and blue come in with a hot offense and crushing defense, one that’s particularly good against the pass in the early good. The starting defense hasn’t let any team score as of yet, and only the backup defensive unit has let opponents move the ball, at all.

Here is where Michigan football ranks in every major statistic across college football in Week 3.

Offense

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank Stat Scoring offense 1 55.3 ppg Rushing offense 17 231.33 ypg Passing offense 41 266.3 ypg Total offense 21 497.7 ypg Long scrimmage plays 11 3 (50+ yds) 3rd down conversions 34 48.28% conv. First downs 36 24.7/gm Sacks allowed 59 5 sacks allowed Tackles for loss allowed 9 9 TFL allowed

Defense

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank Stat Scoring defense 4 5.7 ppg Rushing defense 38 102.67 ypg Passing defense 3 91.3 ypg Total defense 3 194 ypg Sacks 29 2.67 sacks/gm Tackles for loss 53 18 TFL Opponent 3rd down conversions 14 25% conv. Opponent long scrimmage plays 50 1 (50+ yds) Turnover margin 37 +0.67

Special teams

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank Stat Field goals 52 80% Kicking 16 64.55 yds Punting 20 46 yds Kick returns 57 20.67 yds/ret Punt returns 28 12.42 yds/ret Opponent kick returns 101 23 yds/ret Opponent punt returns 11 0 ypr

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire