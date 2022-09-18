Where Michigan football ranks statistically after Week 3

Isaiah Hole
Michigan football has played three overmatched nonconference opponents, but now it’s on to Big Ten season. Even so, the Wolverine starters have only really played a half of football each, as the maize and blue have played over 80 players in each of the first three games.

That said, how does Michigan football stand up to the rest of the college football world?

The maize and blue come in with a hot offense and crushing defense, one that’s particularly good against the pass in the early good. The starting defense hasn’t let any team score as of yet, and only the backup defensive unit has let opponents move the ball, at all.

Here is where Michigan football ranks in every major statistic across college football in Week 3.

Offense

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank

Stat

Scoring offense

1

55.3 ppg

Rushing offense

17

231.33 ypg

Passing offense

41

266.3 ypg

Total offense

21

497.7 ypg

Long scrimmage plays

11

3 (50+ yds)

3rd down conversions

34

48.28% conv.

First downs

36

24.7/gm

Sacks allowed

59

5 sacks allowed

Tackles for loss allowed

9

9 TFL allowed

Defense

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank

Stat

Scoring defense

4

5.7 ppg

Rushing defense

38

102.67 ypg

Passing defense

3

91.3 ypg

Total defense

3

194 ypg

Sacks

29

2.67 sacks/gm

Tackles for loss

53

18 TFL

Opponent 3rd down conversions

14

25% conv.

Opponent long scrimmage plays

50

1 (50+ yds)

Turnover margin

37

+0.67

Special teams

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank

Stat

Field goals

52

80%

Kicking

16

64.55 yds

Punting

20

46 yds

Kick returns

57

20.67 yds/ret

Punt returns

28

12.42 yds/ret

Opponent kick returns

101

23 yds/ret

Opponent punt returns

11

0 ypr

