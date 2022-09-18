Where Michigan football ranks statistically after Week 3
Michigan football has played three overmatched nonconference opponents, but now it’s on to Big Ten season. Even so, the Wolverine starters have only really played a half of football each, as the maize and blue have played over 80 players in each of the first three games.
That said, how does Michigan football stand up to the rest of the college football world?
The maize and blue come in with a hot offense and crushing defense, one that’s particularly good against the pass in the early good. The starting defense hasn’t let any team score as of yet, and only the backup defensive unit has let opponents move the ball, at all.
RELATED: Big Ten power rankings after Week 3
Here is where Michigan football ranks in every major statistic across college football in Week 3.
Offense
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Rank
Stat
Scoring offense
1
55.3 ppg
Rushing offense
17
231.33 ypg
Passing offense
41
266.3 ypg
Total offense
21
497.7 ypg
Long scrimmage plays
11
3 (50+ yds)
3rd down conversions
34
48.28% conv.
First downs
36
24.7/gm
Sacks allowed
59
5 sacks allowed
Tackles for loss allowed
9
9 TFL allowed
Defense
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Rank
Stat
Scoring defense
4
5.7 ppg
Rushing defense
38
102.67 ypg
Passing defense
3
91.3 ypg
Total defense
3
194 ypg
Sacks
29
2.67 sacks/gm
Tackles for loss
53
18 TFL
Opponent 3rd down conversions
14
25% conv.
Opponent long scrimmage plays
50
1 (50+ yds)
Turnover margin
37
+0.67
Special teams
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Rank
Stat
Field goals
52
80%
Kicking
16
64.55 yds
Punting
20
46 yds
Kick returns
57
20.67 yds/ret
Punt returns
28
12.42 yds/ret
Opponent kick returns
101
23 yds/ret
Opponent punt returns
11
0 ypr