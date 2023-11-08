Where Michigan football ranks in second 2023 College Football Playoff rankings

Things are heating up with Michigan football, both on and off the field. The Wolverines rolled Purdue in Week 10, but with rumors that the Big Ten is planning on taking disciplinary action against Jim Harbaugh, the outlook for the season could change in an instant.

With the second College Football Playoff rankings being revealed on Tuesday evening, how did the allegations influence the rankings committee?

Michigan hasn’t had the toughest schedule, but with several teams playing better than expected (UNLV, Rutgers, Minnesota, and Nebraska), the Wolverines maybe not have played any ranked teams, but have dominated several with winning records. The maize and blue have their first ranked matchup with a road trip to Happy Valley this Saturday.

The rankings committee ended up ranking Michigan football at No. 3. Ohio State entered in at No. 1, and Penn State — which the Wolverines play Saturday — is No. 10.

