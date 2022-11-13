Where Michigan football ranks in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Michigan football did what it’s been doing all year — handling business through efficient offense, thanks to a dominant run game, and with a stifling defense. Though the ho-hum win over Nebraska isn’t necessarily going to turn a lot of heads given what teams like Ohio State did to Indiana, the Wolverines are still firmly among the top teams in the nation.

But how do the coaches across college football see it?

In the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Michigan comes in ranked No. 3, while Ohio State remains No. 2. The Wolverines’ next opponent, the former No. 20 Illinois, fell out of the top 25 after losing to Purdue this past weekend. Former opponent Penn State is now ranked No. 12.

Here are the full rankings.

Full rankings

Schools dropped out

No. 18 Texas; No. 19 Liberty; No. 20 Illinois; No. 24 Kentucky.

Others receiving votes

Texas 76; Oregon State 62; Illinois 48; Texas-San Antonio 40; Troy 32; Minnesota 30; Duke 24; Liberty 9; Pittsburgh 8; Kentucky 8; Florida 8; Boise State 5; Air Force 5; Wake Forest 3; South Alabama 2; Toledo 1.

