Where Michigan football ranks in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read

The world turned upside down on Saturday. Well, that might be stretching it. But there were hosts of upsets and close calls.

Though Michigan football was in a fight at halftime, the final score at Rutgers looked as expected, 52-17. But rival Ohio State found itself in a game-long fight against one-win Northwestern. Illinois was upended by shorthanded and struggling Michigan State, certainly putting a dent in its ranking and status. In other leagues, Georgia manhandled Tennessee, LSU took down Alabama, and Notre Dame blew out Clemson.

Sunday presented the first USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll since the College Football Playoff rankings came out, and often the coaches tend to follow suit. However, with so many close calls and upsets, the question is: how do the coaches see the CFB landscape now?

Michigan came in at No. 3, while future opponents Ohio State and Illinois came in second and 20th, respectively. The Wolverines’ only ranked win, Penn State, is No. 15.

Here are the rest of the rankings.

Full rankings

  1. Georgia

  2. Ohio State

  3. Michigan

  4. TCU

  5. Tennessee

  6. Oregon

  7. USC

  8. LSU

  9. Ole Miss

  10. UCLA

  11. Alabama

  12. Clemson

  13. Utah

  14. North Carolina

  15. Penn State

  16. NC State

  17. Tulane

  18. Texas

  19. Liberty

  20. Illinois

  21. UCF

  22. Kansas State

  23. Washington

  24. Kentucky

  25. Notre Dame

