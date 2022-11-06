Where Michigan football ranks in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The world turned upside down on Saturday. Well, that might be stretching it. But there were hosts of upsets and close calls.

Though Michigan football was in a fight at halftime, the final score at Rutgers looked as expected, 52-17. But rival Ohio State found itself in a game-long fight against one-win Northwestern. Illinois was upended by shorthanded and struggling Michigan State, certainly putting a dent in its ranking and status. In other leagues, Georgia manhandled Tennessee, LSU took down Alabama, and Notre Dame blew out Clemson.

Sunday presented the first USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll since the College Football Playoff rankings came out, and often the coaches tend to follow suit. However, with so many close calls and upsets, the question is: how do the coaches see the CFB landscape now?

Michigan came in at No. 3, while future opponents Ohio State and Illinois came in second and 20th, respectively. The Wolverines’ only ranked win, Penn State, is No. 15.

Here are the rest of the rankings.

Related

Mike Morris after Rutgers: 'We played for Gemon, played for Ja'Den McBurrows' Michael Barrett, Michigan defense have a sensational second half to dominate Rutgers Nebraska vs. Michigan football game time announced

Full rankings

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon USC LSU Ole Miss UCLA Alabama Clemson Utah North Carolina Penn State NC State Tulane Texas Liberty Illinois UCF Kansas State Washington Kentucky Notre Dame

List

ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 10

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire