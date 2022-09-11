Where Michigan football ranks in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

What a wild ride Week 2 was for the bulk of college football.

While Michigan football came in and did everything it was supposed to do, winning handily against an overmatched Hawaii team, other teams weren’t so lucky.

Granted, the Wolverines did not beat the lofty spread, but that was due to backups being in for the entirety of the second half. Meanwhile, teams like Texas A&M and Notre Dame flat-out lost to lesser teams, putting either a damper or all-out omission from future College Football Playoff chances.

With that in mind, the college football coaches continued to be keen on the Wolverines, ranking them at No. 5 overall in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Other future opponents include Ohio State at No. 3, Penn State at No. 23, and Michigan State at No. 9.

Full rankings

No. 9 Notre Dame; No. 18 Wisconsin.

Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; Texas Christian 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4.

Story continues

List

Big Ten power rankings after Week 2: A new No. 1 team again, lots of movement overall

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire