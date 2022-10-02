Where Michigan football ranks in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Trent Knoop
·2 min read

It was a good week for Michigan football. The Wolverines remained undefeated and broke their losing streak in Kinnick Stadium after Michigan defeated Iowa on Saturday, 27-14.

In the Big Ten, Ohio State kept its winning ways after beating Rutgers. Penn State stayed undefeated after beating Northwestern in a low-scoring affair. And Minnesota laid an egg against Purdue after being ranked the previous week.

Nationally, Georgia squeaked out a win against Missouri, Alabama took care of Arkansas, and Kansas remained undefeated after beating Iowa State.

Oklahoma and Texas A&M both took their second loss of the season, which would ultimately drop both out of the top 25.

You can see below what the results of Week 5 did to the USA TODAY Coaches Poll through Week 5.

Rank

Team

Record

PTS

1st

Prev

Chg

Hi/Lo

1

Alabama

5-0

1568

34

2

1

1/2

2

Georgia

5-0

1545

23

1

-1

1/3

3

Ohio State

5-0

1492

7

3

2/3

4

Michigan

5-0

1374

0

4

4/6

5

Clemson

5-0

1352

0

5

4/5

6

Southern California

5-0

1247

0

6

6/15

7

Oklahoma State

4-0

1225

0

7

7/11

8

Tennessee

4-0

1142

0

9

1

8/NR

9

Mississippi

5-0

1082

0

11

2

9/24

10

Penn State

5-0

990

0

12

2

10/NR

11

Utah

4-1

919

0

13

2

8/15

12

Oregon

4-1

823

0

15

3

12/24

13

Kentucky

4-1

811

0

8

-5

8/21

14

NC State

4-1

732

0

10

-4

10/14

15

Wake Forest

4-1

668

0

21

6

15/21

16

Brigham Young

4-1

594

0

20

4

14/NR

17

Kansas

5-0

433

0

NR

10

17/NR

18

Texas Christian

4-0

425

0

NR

14

18/NR

19

UCLA

5-0

421

0

NR

19

19/NR

20

Kansas State

4-1

324

0

NR

10

20/NR

21

Syracuse

5-0

306

0

25

4

21/NR

22

Baylor

3-2

230

0

14

-8

8/22

23

Mississippi State

4-1

194

0

NR

12

23/NR

24

Washington

4-1

161

0

18

-6

18/NR

25

Arkansas

3-2

141

0

19

-6

10/25

Schools dropped out:

No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Texas A&M; No. 22 Florida State; No. 23 Minnesota; No. 24 Pittsburgh.

Others receiving votes:

Cincinnati 140; Louisiana State 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.

List

Predicting the CFP rankings after Week 5

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

Recommended Stories