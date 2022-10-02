Where Michigan football ranks in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
It was a good week for Michigan football. The Wolverines remained undefeated and broke their losing streak in Kinnick Stadium after Michigan defeated Iowa on Saturday, 27-14.
In the Big Ten, Ohio State kept its winning ways after beating Rutgers. Penn State stayed undefeated after beating Northwestern in a low-scoring affair. And Minnesota laid an egg against Purdue after being ranked the previous week.
Nationally, Georgia squeaked out a win against Missouri, Alabama took care of Arkansas, and Kansas remained undefeated after beating Iowa State.
Oklahoma and Texas A&M both took their second loss of the season, which would ultimately drop both out of the top 25.
You can see below what the results of Week 5 did to the USA TODAY Coaches Poll through Week 5.
Rank
Team
Record
PTS
1st
Prev
Chg
Hi/Lo
1
5-0
1568
34
2
1
1/2
2
5-0
1545
23
1
-1
1/3
3
5-0
1492
7
3
—
2/3
4
5-0
1374
0
4
—
4/6
5
5-0
1352
0
5
—
4/5
6
5-0
1247
0
6
—
6/15
7
4-0
1225
0
7
—
7/11
8
4-0
1142
0
9
1
8/NR
9
5-0
1082
0
11
2
9/24
10
5-0
990
0
12
2
10/NR
11
4-1
919
0
13
2
8/15
12
4-1
823
0
15
3
12/24
13
4-1
811
0
8
-5
8/21
14
4-1
732
0
10
-4
10/14
15
4-1
668
0
21
6
15/21
16
4-1
594
0
20
4
14/NR
17
5-0
433
0
NR
10
17/NR
18
4-0
425
0
NR
14
18/NR
19
5-0
421
0
NR
19
19/NR
20
4-1
324
0
NR
10
20/NR
21
5-0
306
0
25
4
21/NR
22
3-2
230
0
14
-8
8/22
23
4-1
194
0
NR
12
23/NR
24
4-1
161
0
18
-6
18/NR
25
3-2
141
0
19
-6
10/25
Schools dropped out:
No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Texas A&M; No. 22 Florida State; No. 23 Minnesota; No. 24 Pittsburgh.
Others receiving votes:
Cincinnati 140; Louisiana State 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.
List
Predicting the CFP rankings after Week 5