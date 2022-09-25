Where Michigan football ranks in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

It wasn’t a pretty win for Michigan football in Week 4, as the Wolverines took down the Maryland Terrapins, 34-27. But the maize and blue weren’t alone in the ugly win category on Saturday.

Georgia merely beat Kent State, 39-22, Clemson held on for dear life against Wake Forest, Oklahoma lost to Kansas State, USC outlasted Oregon State, Arkansas lost to Texas A&M, Penn State was OK beating Central Michigan 33-14, Texas lost to Texas Tech, Michigan State was annihilated by Minnesota, and Miami lost to Middle Tennessee. Thus, there was a lot of movement in the latest AFCA USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Of course, since Alabama and Ohio State rolled, they were still going to be ranked highly. But what of the rest? Did any of them move, including Michigan?

Here is the full ranking below.

Related

What Maryland coach Mike Locksley said about Michigan football after the game J.J. McCarthy on his performance and what Charles Woodson told him after the game Things you might not have known about Michigan football's win over Maryland

Full ranking

Schools dropped out

Story continues

No. 19 Texas; No. 21 Michigan State; No. 22 Florida; No. 25 Miami.

Others receiving votes

Cincinnati 63; Kansas 59; Florida 49; Texas Tech 36; Kansas State 30; Texas 25; Texas Christian 20; Michigan State 13; James Madison 11; Mississippi State 10; Air Force 8; Oregon State 7; UCLA 6; Washington State 4; Louisiana State 4; Notre Dame 3; Iowa State 3; Maryland 2; Coastal Carolina 1.

List

Big Ten power rankings after Week 4: Nearly every team moves in B1G shakeup

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire