Where Michigan football ranks in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Michigan football didn’t play a game on Saturday as it was on its bye week, but there’s still been a lot of buzz coming out of the Wolverines’ decisive victory over Penn State in Week 7. That win looks even better after the Nittany Lions destroyed Minnesota.

However, while Ohio State struggled for a half against Iowa, the Buckeyes impressed once everything was said and done. Tennessee continued to look good, even against lowly UT-Martin, and while Alabama didn’t look incredible, it still handily beat Mississippi State.

Last week, the Wolverines came in ranked No. 3, would they stay there?

It turns out, no. In the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, Michigan football is ranked No. 4, dropping one spot. Future opponents, Ohio State and Illinois, are ranked No. 2 and 19, respectively, while Penn State is now ranked 13th.

Full rankings

Schools dropped out

No. 21 Texas; No. 24 Mississippi State.

Others receiving votes

Texas 48; Liberty 42; Maryland 24; Washington 22; Oregon State 21; Baylor 6; Texas-San Antonio 4; Mississippi State 4; Troy 3; Arkansas 3; Coastal Carolina 2; Central Florida 1; Boise State 1.

List

