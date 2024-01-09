Where Michigan football ranks in final US LBM Coaches Poll

Michigan football finally did it, it went out and proved all the doubters wrong, not only beating Ohio State for a third straight year but also by beating Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Washington in the national championship game.

In the final US LBM Coaches Poll, Michigan football remained No. 1, Ohio State moved down from No. 7 to No. 10, Penn State fell at No. 13, and Iowa moved to No. 22. The Wolverines also finished with wins over No. 2 Washington, and No. 5 Alabama.

After going 15-0 and winning the College Football Playoff, Michigan football is the unanimous national champion for the first time since 1948.

