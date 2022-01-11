Where Michigan football ranks in final AFCA Coaches Poll

Isaiah Hole
·2 min read

College football is now done until Week 0 in August, with the national championship game now in the books.

Despite losing to national champion Georgia in the College Football Playoff, would the Michigan Wolverines, who finished No. 3 in the AP Top 25, be looked at as highly in the eyes of the coaches around college football?

The final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is now out, and Michigan football did, in fact, finish at No. 3, with wins over No. 5 Ohio State and No. 23 Iowa, with losses to No. 8 MSU and No. 1 Georgia.

Related

Michigan football finishes with highest AP Top 25 ranking since 1997

Michigan football defensive back selects transfer school

Michigan football player announces return for sixth year

Full rankings

Rank

Team

Rcd

Pts

1st

Pvs

Chg

Hi/Lo

1

Georgia

14-1

1550

62

3

2

1/5

2

Alabama

13-2

1488

0

1

-1

1/5

3

Michigan

12-2

1398

0

2

-1

2/NR

4

Cincinnati

13-1

1346

0

4

2/10

5

Ohio State

11-2

1279

0

7

2

3/12

6

Baylor

12-2

1275

0

6

6/NR

7

Oklahoma State

12-2

1197

0

9

2

5/23

8

Michigan State

11-2

1066

0

10

2

6/NR

9

Notre Dame

11-2

1028

0

5

-4

5/13

10

Oklahoma

11-2

994

0

13

3

2/13

11

Mississippi

10-3

909

0

8

-3

8/25

12

Utah

10-4

877

0

11

-1

11/NR

13

Pittsburgh

11-3

742

0

12

-1

12/NR

14

Wake Forest

11-3

609

0

19

5

9/NR

15

Kentucky

10-3

592

0

20

5

11/NR

16

Clemson

10-3

528

0

22

6

2/NR

17

Houston

12-2

510

0

21

4

16/NR

18

UL Lafayette

13-1

502

0

17

-1

17/NR

19

NC State

9-3

453

0

18

-1

18/NR

20

Arkansas

9-4

354

0

24

4

11/NR

21

Oregon

10-4

336

0

15

-6

3/21

22

Brigham Young

10-3

284

0

14

-8

10/NR

23

Iowa

10-4

276

0

16

-7

2/23

24

Utah State

11-3

142

0

NR

3

24/NR

25

Texas A&M

8-4

133

0

23

-2

5/NR

Schools dropped out

No. 25 Texas-San Antonio.

Others receiving votes

San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1.

List

How ESPN ranks Big Ten football teams in ‘too early 2022 top 25’

Recommended Stories