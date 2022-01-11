Where Michigan football ranks in final AFCA Coaches Poll
College football is now done until Week 0 in August, with the national championship game now in the books.
Despite losing to national champion Georgia in the College Football Playoff, would the Michigan Wolverines, who finished No. 3 in the AP Top 25, be looked at as highly in the eyes of the coaches around college football?
The final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is now out, and Michigan football did, in fact, finish at No. 3, with wins over No. 5 Ohio State and No. 23 Iowa, with losses to No. 8 MSU and No. 1 Georgia.
Full rankings
Rank
Team
Rcd
Pts
1st
Pvs
Chg
Hi/Lo
1
14-1
1550
62
3
2
1/5
2
13-2
1488
0
1
-1
1/5
3
12-2
1398
0
2
-1
2/NR
4
13-1
1346
0
4
—
2/10
5
11-2
1279
0
7
2
3/12
6
12-2
1275
0
6
—
6/NR
7
12-2
1197
0
9
2
5/23
8
11-2
1066
0
10
2
6/NR
9
11-2
1028
0
5
-4
5/13
10
11-2
994
0
13
3
2/13
11
10-3
909
0
8
-3
8/25
12
10-4
877
0
11
-1
11/NR
13
11-3
742
0
12
-1
12/NR
14
11-3
609
0
19
5
9/NR
15
10-3
592
0
20
5
11/NR
16
10-3
528
0
22
6
2/NR
17
12-2
510
0
21
4
16/NR
18
13-1
502
0
17
-1
17/NR
19
9-3
453
0
18
-1
18/NR
20
9-4
354
0
24
4
11/NR
21
10-4
336
0
15
-6
3/21
22
10-3
284
0
14
-8
10/NR
23
10-4
276
0
16
-7
2/23
24
11-3
142
0
NR
3
24/NR
25
8-4
133
0
23
-2
5/NR
Schools dropped out
No. 25 Texas-San Antonio.
Others receiving votes
San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1.
List
How ESPN ranks Big Ten football teams in ‘too early 2022 top 25’