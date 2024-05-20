Where Michigan football ranks in ESPN post-spring power rankings

Michigan football isn’t getting quite as much love as some other recent schools that won the national championship, but that may behoove the Wolverines entering 2024.

The maize and blue have a lot to prove this upcoming season and will certainly have a chip on their shoulders. With a new head coach in Sherrone Moore, a new starting quarterback, and some key players having departed for the NFL, the Wolverines aren’t getting the same love as Clemson or Georgia had when they finally won the whole shebang.

ESPN released its post-spring 2024 college football power rankings on Monday and the Wolverines came in ranked No. 10 overall, behind schools like Georgia, Ohio State, and Notre Dame, but ahead of some other hype beasts such as Penn State, LSU, and Oklahoma.

The big thing for Michigan is obviously the schedule. But given the defense returns three players who are projected to be first-round NFL draft picks in 2025, if Sherrone Moore can push the right buttons on offense and find a competent signal caller, there’s a solid chance the Wolverines could at least make a deep playoff run.

