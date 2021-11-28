Where Michigan football ranks in AFCA Coaches Poll after beating Ohio State
After 10 years, Michigan football finally got the job done, and it did it with style.
The Wolverines beat up, bruised, and bullied No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, not only taking down their hated rival, but also getting a signature win for Jim Harbaugh after seven years with the program. It was a game where the Buckeyes were favored and it was considered to be one of the two elite teams in college football. But now, it’s the maize and blue headed to Indianapolis for the rights to the Big Ten Championship and more while the scarlet and grey stay home.
With that in mind, how much did perception change for the coaches across college football? The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is out, and Michigan checks in at No. 3 with No. 12 Iowa up next.
Ohio State dropped to No. 7, while Wisconsin fell out of the rankings entirely. Michigan State is No. 13.
If the playoffs were today, Michigan would face No. 2 Alabama, but the Crimson Tide still have to contend with No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game.
Full rankings
Rank
Team
Record
PTS
1st
Prev
Chg
Hi/Lo
1
12-0
1550
62
1
—
1/5
2
11-1
1440
0
2
—
1/5
3
11-1
1408
0
6
3
3/NR
4
12-0
1399
0
4
—
2/10
5
11-1
1285
0
7
2
5/23
6
11-1
1250
0
5
-1
5/13
7
10-2
1133
0
3
-4
3/12
8
10-2
1097
0
8
—
8/25
9
10-2
1046
0
10
1
9/NR
10
10-2
932
0
11
1
3/12
11
10-2
851
0
9
-2
2/11
12
10-2
845
0
12
—
2/18
13
10-2
840
0
13
—
6/NR
14
10-2
741
0
15
1
10/NR
15
10-2
640
0
17
2
15/NR
16
11-1
607
0
16
—
16/NR
17
9-3
596
0
19
2
17/NR
18
10-2
531
0
21
3
9/NR
19
11-1
396
0
22
3
19/NR
20
9-3
334
0
24
4
18/NR
21
11-1
268
0
23
2
21/NR
22
9-3
226
0
25
3
11/NR
23
8-4
202
0
14
-9
5/NR
24
9-3
170
0
NR
3
2/NR
25
8-4
128
0
NR
1
11/NR
Schools dropped out
No. 18 Wisconsin; No. 20 Texas-San Antonio.
Others receiving votes
Wisconsin 100; Texas-San Antonio 36; Appalachian State 30; Air Force 16; Minnesota 13; Purdue 11; Utah State 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Penn State 5; UCLA 3; Fresno State 3; Mississippi State 2.
